A group of about 50 Leadville residents on bikes held up traffic on Harrison Avenue Friday night in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion procedures.
The cyclists held flags and strapped signs to their bikes. Sara Edwards, a Leadville resident who works for Shout Your Abortion, gave a speech before rally near the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum. Edwards shared information, including that abortion access remains legal in Colorado.
“Part of our messaging is acknowledging that Roe v. Wade did not protect all women,” said Edwards, adding that the decision to overturn the ruling was still an affront to women’s health care. The group of cyclists proceeded slowly down Harrison Avenue in both directions, garnering a variety of reactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.