As businesses like Taco Bell and Big R Stores set their sights on Leadville, Mayor Greg Labbe is pushing for protections against franchise development along the city’s downtown corridor.
Last month, the Colorado-based Turner Management Company LLC filed an application to build a Taco Bell at 1717 N. Poplar St., the former location of Kristi Lanes Bowling, which collapsed in 2019. The company’s owner, Fred Turner, purchased the lot last year.
Lake County Planning Commission will host a virtual public hearing about the project on June 14 at 4 p.m. Construction cannot begin until the hearing.
According to documents filed with the Lake County Planning Commission, Turner Management Company LLC plans to build a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell on the less than one acre lot, which resides in unincorporated Lake County and has sat vacant since 2019.
Turner Management Company LLC proposes building two driveways as entry points to the fast food restaurant: one near the intersection of Mountain View Drive and North Poplar Street, and another on the east side of the lot on North Poplar Street.
According to the management company’s application materials, the Taco Bell plans to employ 30 people, should its application be approved. The company estimates that the franchise will generate about $1.5 million annually.
In addition to the proposed Taco Bell restaurant, Big R Stores, a home, farm and ranch retailer, will open in Leadville this September where the former Shopko Hometown building stands. The franchise runs stores throughout Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Kansas.
Samuel Mick, who owns the building at 401 U.S. 24, said Big R Stores will file an application with the Lake County Planning Commission to make renovations to the vacant building. Minor construction will continue throughout the summer, should the application be approved. Mick signed a lease with Big R Stores about three months ago.
The retailer will sell clothing, farm and ranch supplies, pet supplies, guns and other products.
Since Shopko Hometown closed in 2018, several stores expressed interest in opening at the U.S. 24 location, including Melanzana and regional grocery chain LaGree’s Food Stores, which operates locations in Buena Vista, Pueblo and Poncha Springs.
Mick, who leases to several franchise businesses in the region, including True Value and LaGree’s Food Stores in Buena Vista and Natural Grocers in Salida, said a grocery store didn’t make economic sense in Leadville. He added that negotiations with Melanzana died off before he approached Big R Stores.
“I’ve always leased to national chains,” said Mick. “I think Big R will be a good resource for Leadville.”
As Big R Stores looks to open and Taco Bell seeks approval to build, Labbe is working to pass a moratorium that would ban franchise businesses from opening in Leadville’s historic downtown. Similar ordinances are in place in nearby Breckenridge and Crested Butte.
Labbe said the moratorium will take affect some time in early July and will still allow for franchise banks and real estate businesses to open downtown.
The moratorium is meant to act as a temporary protection against franchise growth until a more permanent ordinance is passed this fall. Labbe added that the city will use Crested Butte’s ordinance as a basis for drafting Leadville’s.
“I feel our downtown is exposed,” said Labbe. “At any minute, a McDonald’s or a Starbucks could open up in our historic corridor. I’ve felt this sense of urgency for a few years now.”
