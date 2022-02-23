The Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation is adjusting to a variety of changes within the organization. Under new leadership, the group is also setting goals for the near future, including improved outreach to businesses and a potential consolidation of local economic institutions.
With the aim of promoting economic vitality for the city and county, the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC) serves a number of functions, including analyzing economic trends in the region, supporting existing businesses, recruiting new businesses and crafting strategic plans for sustainable growth and development.
LLCEDC, which is financed by the City of Leadville, Lake County Government and its members, formed about 10 years ago. Over the last decade, economic growth has been impressive. Sales tax numbers have skyrocketed in the city, new businesses are setting their sights on Harrison Avenue and subdivisions are under construction throughout the county.
Nancy Bailey, who started in January as LLCEDC interim executive director, told the Herald that her organization wants to help with those economic growing pains. “Our goal isn’t necessarily to grow much larger,” said Bailey, “but rather to protect what we already have. We need to curate our community, not let someone else determine what it will look like.”
Bailey added that LLCEDC is well positioned to assist with the growth and development that’s happening. For the first time since its founding, LLCEDC has replaced the vast majority of its board. “We’re looking really strong and a lot of great ideas are popping up,” said board president Jason Hall. “Our board is also diverse in that multiple sectors are represented.”
Hall, who owns Alpine Furniture and Gift Shoppe on Harrison Avenue, is joined by a 12-person board consisting of business owners, Leadville City Council members, St. Vincent Health leadership and a representative from Climax Molybdenum. LLCEDC board members include Ted Green, Nell Wareham, Tim Hill, Jeff McGuiness, Keith Moffett, Heather Lindh, Ben Cairns, Tracy Purdy, Mary Schroeder, Tyrone Rimbert, Brett Antczak and Chris Floyd.
Bailey, who began at LLCEDC in 2020 under former executive director Marla Akridge, said she has a long history with similar groups. Before joining LLCEDC, she served the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation and the Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking, a California-based group. Bailey also directs the Leadville Main Street program, a separate entity from LLCEDC that the corporation manages on behalf of the City of Leadville.
Now two months into her new role, Bailey said LLCEDC is developing a number of projects designed to retain existing businesses. Despite general economic growth, Bailey said the last two or three years have been difficult for businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic introduced a wealth of complications and regular business closures for some. Meanwhile, as restrictions are eased, many business, particularly restaurants, are struggling to hire staff.
Bailey hopes to bring back the Business Retention and Expansion Committee which LLCEDC maintained in its early years. Comprised of LLCEDC board members, the group’s main function would be to establish a direct line with businesses and connect them with resources. In addition to the committee, Bailey wants to host an annual economic development summit, which would likely roll out during the first quarter of 2023.
The LLCEDC board of directors has also discussed consolidating local economic institutions, such as the Leadville/Lake County Chamber of Commerce and the Lake County Tourism Panel. The a discussion to consolidate dates back several years and has finally gained traction, according to Hall.
Bailey added that combining the groups under the same umbrella would not only improve efficiencies, but increase chances for funding — instead of several different groups reaching for the same grants and funding opportunities, a coalition of groups would combine resources. Bailey said LLCEDC is working with the Vail Valley Partnership, which maintains a similar model, to plan the consolidation.
“We’re excited for the future and to play a more active role in our community,” said Hall. “I think we have a unique opportunity to become a cool mountain town that doesn’t have a resort, which is important. You know, its a miracle we’ve lasted this long without economic corruption, but I think that speaks to our community’s values. We really have a chance to do this right.”
