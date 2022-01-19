The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved new legislative maps for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Colorado General Assembly in November, shifting each of Lake County’s three legislative districts for the 2022 election cycle.
Last year’s redistricting process, which occurs every ten years, marks the first operation led by the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions (CIRC). The group formed to assume the effort after Colorado voters approved Amendments Y and Z in 2018, which transferred the responsibility of redistricting from the Colorado legislature to an independent commission.
CIRC is composed of volunteers who were selected through judicial review and random draw. The commissions proposed the new maps to the Colorado Supreme Court after conducting dozens of public hearings throughout the state, including multiple in Lake County’s former districts. CIRC used aggregate data from recent statewide elections and census data to develop the maps.
Lake County is set to join three new districts for the 2022 November election cycle, introducing new representatives and partnership opportunities with nearby communities. Lake County will move from the third to seventh Congressional district; the fifth to fourth state senate district and the 61st to 13th state house district.
As a future member of Colorado’s seventh Congressional district, which stretches from rural mountain towns to Denver suburbs, Lake County will join Chaffee, Park, Teller, Custer, Fremont and Jefferson counties. The introduction of rural counties like Lake to the historically urban seventh district promises a competitive race for candidates seeking to represent the district in November.
In recent elections, Lake County has been part of the expansive third district, which is currently represented by Republican Lauren Boebert. The district historically included neighboring Pitkin and Eagle counties and many rural communities throughout the western slope. Mayor Greg Labbe said the move from a predominantly rural district to one that is entangled with Denver suburbs could dilute Lake County’s voice.
Lake County will vote for a new seventh district representative in November. Last week, current seventh district Representative Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat, who has maintained his seat for seven terms, announced that he will not seek reelection. Perlmutter was the 26th Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives to announce he will not seek reelection this year, according to The Denver Post.
Lake County is also slated to join the fourth state senate district, which will include Chaffee, Park, Fremont, Custer, Teller and Jefferson counties. As with the seventh Congressional district, the fourth state senate district will include a significant portion of central Colorado, from mountain communities to densely-populated Denver suburbs. The district’s current representative is Republican Jim Smallwood of Parker, whose term ends in 2024.
Again Lake County will move from a predominately rural district to one that is mixed with urban communities. As part of the fifth state senate district, Lake County joined several rural counties to the west such as Gunnison. Now, Lake County’s district will extend east and north toward the Front Range.
Finally, Lake County will join Chaffee, Park, Summit, Grand and Jackson counties in the 13th state house district, which extends from Colorado’s northern border along Jackson County to the central mountains in Lake and Chaffee counties. Democrat Judy Amabile of Boulder currently represents the 13th state house district, although she will not be eligible for reelection in 2023 because Boulder County is no longer part of the district.
In addition to Labbe’s concerns about rural voices being diluted under the redistricting, Commissioner Jeff Fiedler shared his thoughts with the Herald. Although Fiedler said the new districts won’t have a seismic impact on Lake County, the commissioner thinks more grouping with Summit and Eagle counties would have been beneficial.
For the new Congressional and state senate districts, Lake County was paired with counties to the south like Chaffee, Fremont and Custer, and excluded from counties to the north like Summit and Eagle. Fiedler said that Lake County might have more shared interests with Summit and Eagle counties, including a workforce that commutes from Lake County, transportation and housing goals.
Fiedler added that counties like Custer and Fremont, more than a two-hour drive south from Leadville, share few interests with Lake County. In those counties, housing is not the crisis that it is locally, there are different transportation routes and connecting highways, and winter recreation is not as popular. Despite the differences, Fiedler said there is room for collaboration with Lake County’s southerly neighbors on wildfire mitigation and open space management.
“I don’t think the redistricting will have an impact on the average person, but it’s interesting to think about where Lake County stands with neighboring counties,” said Fiedler. “Do we want to be with counties like us? Or do new partnerships open up new conversations and solutions? I’m interested to see how this plays out.”
