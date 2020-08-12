Lake County School District has restructured its plan for resuming classes this fall to allow for multiple options for enrollment, including in-person schooling and virtual learning.
In early July, Lake County School District (LCSD) announced its plan to resume in-person schooling for all students across every grade level throughout the district. The initial phased reintegration plan was based on how safe the district judged in-person schooling to be, with guidance from local and state public health agencies.
The previous tiered plan, broken down into a color-coded spectrum of in-person schooling styles, included a three-week re-entry period. Students would split their time between in-class education and remote learning.
After announcing the tiered plan, LCSD sent a survey to families and employees to evaluate their needs and to determine if the plan met such needs adequately.
At a LCSD Board of Education meeting on August 4, the board voted to approve several changes to the existing plan after receiving feedback from families and staff, as well as updated public health guidelines.
Over 60 people attended the virtual meeting, during which the board heard public comment from families and staff in the district.
Parents of students voiced the need for clear communication from the district, and faculty expressed concerns about their safety and security in the workplace.
“No one wants to be back in the classroom more than our teachers but believe me there is fear out there,” Roxie Aldaz, a representative for the Lake County Education Association and teacher at Lake County High School, said during the meeting.
The board voted to delay the district’s original start date, August 17, by two weeks to allow time to implement a different strategy. The first day of school will now be August 31.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the delayed start and implementing an online-only enrollment option.
The board also voted to establish two enrollment options for LCSD students: in-person education or online learning. Households can also unenroll from the district.
Ellie Solomon abstained from the vote to start the school year under the “yellow” phase of the color-coded plan, citing Colorado Department of Education guidance suggesting that younger students can be in school full time. The approved plan will allow 50% of students who choose the in-person enrollment option come in to school on alternating days.
Parents were required to enroll their students in one of the two pathways by Sunday night.
As of Monday, 50% of those enrolled selected the in-person option, 18% selected virtual learning and 5% selected had opted to transfer out of the district. Twenty-six percent of the survey and enrollment forms had not been returned.
As it currently stands, students who register for in-person education will be assigned to cohorts — fixed groups of students and faculty who remain together throughout the day and do not mix with other groups. This is to minimize contact between people at school in hopes of reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Once assigned to cohorts, students will be divided into two-day-a-week schedules of alternating days for in-class instruction. Half of the students enrolled for in-person schooling will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays, the other half Tuesdays and Thursdays. The district plans to assign family members to the same school schedule.
Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks and abide by social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
LCSD is currently working to figure out what programming will look like for enrolled students on the days they are not physically present at school.
The district is still working to create “second-day” programming, or education for students on the days when they’re not physically present in school, Bethany Massey, superintendent for LCSD, said.
On Monday, LCSD petitioned the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) for CARES Act funding, which Lake County Government secured in July, to help support such programming.
The BOCC earmarked $40,000 of the federal CARES Act money for LCSD to use for second-day programming. LSCD specifically proposed entering into an agreement with the 100 Elk Outdoor Center, part of the secular arm of Adventure Unlimited, a Christian Science outdoor education network, in Buena Vista. The district plans to bus students to the 100 Elk facilities for second-day programming.
Through the fall, students will participate in outdoor programming at the facilities, which have infrastructure that can be used in case of inclement weather, Becca Katz of Get Outdoors Leadville!, said during a meeting between the BOCC and LCSD Monday.
The virtual learning option will provide students with the courses appropriate for their grade level and graduation plan, according to a release from the district explaining the options. Students will engage with virtual learning remotely by internet.
The district will use a pre-constructed curriculum, and teachers will not be required to create their own online instruction, Massey said.
Earlier this summer, LCSD distributed tablets and computers to students to use for remote learning. Access to reliable internet connections remains an issue for some families in the district, parent Karla Alder said in last week’s board meeting.
LSCD will devote the number and type of staff needed to the virtual and in-person plans based on how many students enroll in each pathway, Maassey said. The district is requiring a one-semester commitment to enrollment pathways to prevent fluctuations in staffing and structure.
All of this is pending safe thresholds of COVID-19 infection rates in the community, Massey said. If the threshold exceeds what is deemed to be safe for in-person education, LCSD will shift entirely to virtual learning.
Much of the basis for the plans is founded in guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which has created guidelines for schools through the Colorado Department of Education.
The district, with help from the Lake County Public Health Agency, is still developing the thresholds it will abide by to determine the safety of the plans as the academic year continues and the situation changes, Massey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.