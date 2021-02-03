As the need for affordable housing in the area persists, the Lake County Housing Coalition is continuing its work toward providing attainable, safe and affordable housing for Lake County residents.
Formed in 2016 as a project of Lake County Build a Generation, the housing coalition is a representative group of local community organizations and volunteers who work to provide housing solutions that Leadville and Lake County residents can afford.
Last year, despite the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the coalition made strides in its efforts to create options for affordable housing in Lake County, Kristi Galarza, the coalition’s facilitator and executive director of Lake County Build a Generation, said.
A major point of improvement, Garza explained, was the coalition’s creation of a board of directors and three new subcommittees, both meant to help steer the group’s work moving forward.
The first subcommittee was formed to address deed restriction and covenant guidelines as they pertain to affordable housing efforts. This spring, the housing coalition plans to bring a draft of new covenant and community guidelines before city and county governments.
The second, a project support subcommittee, will work on community outreach as the coalition continues its work creating and maintaining affordable housing in Lake County.
A third subcommittee will focus on finding and securing funding for the coalition’s broad range of projects. While the new subcommittee is still identifying funding sources, its creation alone signifies an important step, Galarza said.
By creating an arm of the coalition dedicated to getting funding for projects, Galarza is hopeful that the coalition can start to overcome a longtime hurdle. “If you look at successful communities who have implemented affordable housing, it’s because they have money to bring to the table,” she said.
While the newly activated board will make executive decisions, Amy Tait, board president, emphasized that the housing coalition is still a publicly run, publicly accessible project.
In fact, the effort relies on public participation, as most of the roles within the housing coalition are held by volunteers and public input steers how the board engages with its work, Tait said.
Though the coalition’s organizational model is new, the group is still chipping away at old goals, including those outlined in the housing-needs assessment developed by consultant Economic Planning Systems in 2018.
For example, the coalition plans to team up with the Chaffee Housing Trust this summer to provide bilingual community workshops about financial literacy and first-time homeownership.
Long-term projects for the housing coalition include supporting affordable housing efforts at the Railyard development and helping secure a parcel of land owned by Climax for affordable housing on the edge of town.
A half acre parcel of land within the Railyard development was set aside for affordable housing through the development’s agreement with the Leadville Urban Renewal Authority last year. The land will likely be developed through a community housing trust model under the leadership of the Chaffee Housing Trust.
The Climax parcel, on the other hand, is a nine acre plot of land next to the Lake County Intermediate School. Negotiations are ramping up between Freeport-McMoRan, Climax’s owner, and local partners to transfer the land to the City of Leadville for future development.
Mayor Greg Labbe met with a representative from Climax Wednesday to begin negotiations for the purchase of the lot, though the efforts are in the early phases. If the city and Freeport-McMoRan are able to reach an agreement for purchase, Labbe said the deal may be done by this summer. The city would then attempt to develop part of the parcel through Colorado Housing and Finance Authority’s Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.
As for the housing coalition itself, the group was recently awarded state grant funds that will allow the coalition’s continued work for at least the next three years.
