A recall effort against Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent is underway after residents received approval to start gathering signatures with the aim of ousting the elected official at the center of multiple criminal investigations.
Since 2019, Kent has been the subject of court cases that allege malfeasance on his part while working as coroner and operating funeral home services throughout the region.
Kent was first charged with official misconduct after he allegedly deputized his wife, Staci Kent, as deputy coroner without due process. During the investigation into the misconduct charge, Kent was charged with perjury after providing an alleged false testimony to a grand jury.
In February, he was arrested by the Silverthorne Police Department on charges of attempted tampering with a deceased human body.
Last year, Kent surrendered his state licensure to operate funeral home services in Colorado after investigations into his businesses in Lake and neighboring counties discovered unsanitary facilities and professional misconduct.
In his capacities as both a private funeral home operator and a public official, Kent faces charges of perjury, official misconduct, violating bail bond conditions, and attempted tampering with a deceased human body.
In light of the allegations, several people approached Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger throughout the last months of 2020 to ask about starting a recall effort against Kent, though none had filed to formally begin the process, Berger told the Herald.
But, on Feb. 24, Berger approved an official petition that will seek signatures from Lake County voters in favor of recalling Kent.
While the petition was approved last week, momentum for the effort had been building since last October, Gloria Gonzales, one of three residents behind the push, told the Herald.
Gonzales, along with Tina Tekansik and Paula Velasquez, submitted the petition to Berger last week. Gonzales, Tekansik and Velasquez are all employees of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which has been heavily involved in investigating Kent’s businesses and practices as coroner.
When asked about the potential conflict of interest in employees of the agency leading the effort, Gonzales told the Herald that she and others initiated the process solely as voters and taxpayers in Lake County. “This doesn’t have anything to do with the sheriff’s office,” Gonzales said.
After the Lake County Sheriff’s Office reported disheveled and unsanitary conditions at the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home while executing a search warrant last year, Gonzales said she expected Kent to step down as coroner.
When he remained in office, Gonzales said she started planning to organize a recall, though waited to formalize the petition. After Kent’s recent arrest in February, Gonzales knew it was time to move forward.
Having secured approval from Berger, the petitioners plan to start gathering signatures this week.
In order to initiate a special election, circulators need to gather 692 valid signatures from registered Lake County voters and have a successor candidate ready in the event they meet the requirements. From the date of official approval, petitioners have 60 days to get the required signatures.
Gonzales said she plans to gather signatures door-to-door, though she and other circulators may try other, unspecified methods.
If they get enough valid signatures, the county will hold a special election no less than 30 days after the approval of signatures, but not more than 60 days after approval as required by Colorado law, Berger said.
As for a successor, Gonzales said they may have found one in Leadville local Alexander Krieg. Should a special election take place, Krieg is ready to appear on the ballot and potentially take on coroner duties, he told the Herald.
“Fundamentally, Lake County needs someone to take on the role,” Krieg said of his decision to run in a special election.
While Krieg works primarily in IT, he has experience in fields that may prepare him for the work of a coroner, including working as a rescue diver and volunteering with Lake County Search and Rescue, he said.
Though Kent’s funeral homes have come under scrutiny and he has surrendered his licensure to conduct funeral services in the state, his duties as Lake County coroner remain separate from his private businesses.
As such, and as an elected official, no local governing body has the authority to unseat Kent because of his private business operations, though a special election may replace Kent with a new coroner.
“I just thought we’d see what the voters say,” Gonzales said of her decision to launch the petition.
While Kent’s charges are pending, Lake County is working with Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graf and St. Vincent Health to assist with storage and transportation of the deceased.
