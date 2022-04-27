Following the resignation of former Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes in March, the Board of County Commissioners voted on Monday to appoint Heath Speckman as sheriff until the next election in November.
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will officially appoint Speckman with a swearing-in ceremony after a 14-day period of public notice, which began on Monday during a BOCC special meeting.
Speckman, who announced his own candidacy for sheriff earlier this year, has several years of law enforcement experience and resigned from his former position to pursue the sheriff role in Lake County.
Before announcing his candidacy for Lake County sheriff, Speckman served in the U.S. Air Force for a decade. After receiving an honorable discharge in 2010, Speckman began a small business with his wife, who is also a veteran.
In 2016, Speckman began his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer with Colorado State Patrol. Speckman was often assigned to Lake County while patrolling and said he and his family fell in love with the area.
Speckman highlighted a number of priorities he would employ as sheriff in a letter to the editor published in the Herald last month, including a renewed approach to recruiting officers and quality training that exceeds requirements. He added that officers should be applauded for their commitment to law enforcement over the last few years.
After Speckman’s likely appointment in less than two weeks, the former patrol officer will head a department that is significantly understaffed.
One day before BOCC’s announcement to appoint Speckman, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) issued a notice that it would not respond to non-emergent dispatch calls in Lake County from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday night.
The issue, which was born from a lack of staff to cover dispatch services Monday night, has since been resolved, according to Lake County Manager Tim Bergman. LCSO stated that they still had resources to respond to emergent calls Monday night.
During the lapse, non-emergent and 911 calls intended for LCSO were redirected to Chaffee County. Bergman said Chaffee County did not need to respond to calls in Lake County Monday night and that Lake County is grateful for regional support.
