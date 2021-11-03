A campaign to increase funding for affordable housing efforts in the City of Leadville ended successfully on Tuesday with a majority of Leadville residents voting in favor of ballot issue 2A.
“We are very excited,” said Kristi Galarza, housing manager for the Lake County Housing Coalition. “The community members who serve on the housing coalition have been working really hard to get this initiative in place. This is a big win for our goal of providing housing for the people who live here.”
The approved measure will increase lodging tax for visitors of Leadville by three percent, creating a fund for future affordable housing efforts throughout the city. About 70 percent of city residents who voted in this year’s election supported the measure.
The majority of Pan Ark Estates residents who voted in this year’s election favored ballot issue 6A, an approval that will lead to the organization of the subdivision as a special taxing district. Of the 320 property owners who cast a vote, 208 approved the measure.
Pan Ark Estates property owners also passed ballot issue 6B, which will raise taxes in Pan Ark Estates by $103,000 in 2022 or roughly $88 per each $100,000 of residential value. Of the 317 property owners who weighed in, 193 voted in favor of the measure.
Felicia Federico will maintain her seat on the Lake County School District Board of Education after earning 1,142 votes — the most of any candidate. John Baker will also maintain his seat on the board after receiving 923 votes.
Only 1,939 of the 5,741 residents registered to vote on the matter, or about 34 percent, participated in the board of education election.
For Leadville City Council, Christian Luna-Leal was elected Ward 1 representative, earning 187 votes. Tim Hill and Cisco Tharp will remain Ward 2 representatives, earning 155 and 140 votes respectively. Max Forgensi will maintain his role as Ward 3 representative after receiving 156 votes.
Residents of Sylvan Lakes Metropolitan District voted in favor of ballot issue 5A, which will increase taxes within the district by $26,000 from 2022 to 2024, at which point the collection will decrease to $21,000. The increased tax rate is meant to help fund capital improvements throughout the subdivision.
Lake County residents also voted on three Colorado ballot initiatives in this year’s election. The statewide election results were not available by the Herald’s publication deadline.
About 59 percent of Lake County residents who voted did not support Amendment 78. If passed, the amendment would give state legislators oversight of how custodial money, or funds the state receives from outside entities, is spent.
Local voters were relatively split on Proposition 119 with 966 voting “yes” and 940 voting “no.” If passed, Proposition 119 would raise Colorado’s tax on retail marijuana to fund out-of-school enrichment programs for youth.
A slim majority of Lake County voters, about 52 percent, voted against Proposition 120. If passed, the proposition would reduce the property tax assessment rate for multifamily housing properties in Colorado.
