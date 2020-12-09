Shannon Kent permanently lost his ability to operate funeral home and cremation businesses in Colorado at the beginning of the month, though he plans to remain working as Lake County’s coroner.
After the registrations at two of his funeral home businesses were suspended in October, Kent’s licensure remained subject to a disciplinary process carried out by Colorado’s Department of Regulatory Affairs (DORA).
Though no formal disciplinary hearing took place, DORA released its findings and revoked Kent’s licensure at each of the funeral home and crematory businesses he owns effective Dec. 1. The revocation, issued by DORA’s Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration, applies to Kent’s Leadville location as well as his operations in Chaffee, Clear Creek, Eagle, Park and Summit counties.
The agency found Kent to be in violation of laws that require documentation for human remains, proper handling of cremains and clear language in service contracts.
The misconduct was discovered after a Leadville family filed a complaint with local law enforcement and DORA that led to an investigation of Kent’s handling of his business.
According to the document announcing the revocations, Kent denied the allegations but voluntarily agreed to the requirements of the order, waiving his right to legally challenge it.
As a result of the findings, Kent is permanently forbidden from holding or applying for funeral home or crematory licenses in Colorado.
Though Kent has lost his ability to operate private funeral home or cremation services, Kent’s dual roles as coroner and mortician are separate, and he has not shown any indication of stepping down from his role as Lake County’s coroner.
A statement posted in the window of the Bailey-Kent Funeral Home on Harrison Avenue says that he will remain active as the county coroner, and that the businesses were sold as the Kents prepare for retirement.
The statement goes on to refute what it calls “rumors” that the Kents plan to leave town in a “hurried fashion.”
“Although we have made plans to go and visit our family during the holiday season as this is the first time in many years that we have not had the responsibility of ownership, there is no reason for us to try and leave abruptly,” the statement reads.
Legally, wrongdoing in a private business does not impact a coroner’s position.
The only law in the Colorado Revised Statutes that addresses the issue of a coroner also owning a funeral home is one prohibiting a coroner from referring people to their business in the course of their duties as coroner. No language directly states that malfeasance at a private business can impact a coroner’s position.
Lake County Commissioner Sarah Mudge addressed this Monday, emphasizing the separation between Kent’s private and public roles.
Mudge assured attendees at the commissioners’ regular meeting that there “should be no barriers” in Kent continuing to receive and transport bodies as Lake County’s coroner, and reported that although the Kents have sold the business, they retain ownership of the facility. This will allow the building to continue operating as the county’s morgue, she said.
Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes said she met with commissioners and a legal representative of Kent’s to discuss contingency plans in the event that the position is left vacant, but a vacancy for the coroner’s office does not seem imminent.
No one has started a recall effort against Kent, and he has not issued a resignation, Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger said.
Sean Dingle, a lawyer representing Kent in the disciplinary process, told the Herald that as far as he knows, Kent does not plan to resign from his position as coroner.
