Around 150 elementary and intermediate school students gathered with their families at Lake County Elementary School on April 28 to boost their reading skills and discover a “joy of literacy.”
The goal was to bring joy into reading and show students it’s not only a necessary skill, but a fun one, said Lake County Elementary School (LCES) Principal Katie Pongrekun, who dressed up as the Cat in the Hat during the event.
Teachers and district employees oversaw stations in the elementary school’s carnival-themed gym, which featured literacy games for students to play, including syllable hopscotch and category tag. A ticket raffle, prizzes, popcorn and cotton candy were additional highlights of the night. Students also got excited to read by doing pull-ups.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe and Leadville Police Commissioner Hal Edwards took a turn reading to students in the library. Community volunteer Becca Katz read in English and Spanish.
The district provided 1,500 fiction and nonfiction books in both English and Spanish for students to take home. The books were divided up by grade level, ranging from kindergarten to ninth grade.
Billingual literature helps promote a sense of biliteracy and the district’s goal for multilingual families to grow their literacy skills in every language they speak, said Pongrekun. “Anytime we can get books in the home, that’s great.”
Pongrekun acknowledged that Lake County School District (LCSD) has struggled with student literacy performance. For example, student performance on abbreviated Colorado Measures of Academic Success in 2021 was lagging behind the rest of the state.
But Pongrekun said the district has the team in place to be successful. The Literacy Leadership Team, Sterling Literacy Consultants and the Mobile Learning Center are all focused on improving literacy performance within the district.
LCSD earned a $1.6 million four-year grant from the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) last September to improve literacy curriculum. The district has been conducting curriculum audits across all grade levels and seeking feedback from parents at events.
In one audit, the Literacy Leadership Team looked specifically at PreK-eighth grade literacy curriculum. The scoring curriculum used for PreK-eighth grade was Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA). Pongrekun said one benefit of utilizing CKLAs is a strong emphasis on the foundational stage of reading.
During the literacy night, the district provided CKLA curriculum samples for parents to look at, including read-along anthologies. Parents could ask questions about the curriculum, and their feedback will help advise the final curriculum decision for this upcoming school year. “We are really trying to make sure that we hear from our stakeholders,” said Pongrekun
If the CKLA cirriculum is implemented, Pongrekun said English Language Development teachers could provide background knowledge and vocabulary for multilingual learners ahead of time through the “language studio” program. This would help students go into core lessons with the language already established so they are more successful.
“It’s exciting work,” said Pongrekun. “I know we can get to a point where our kids are reading at grade level.”
Lisa Roeder, the director of operations at The Center Early Childhood Programs, said she’s excited about the district’s literacy improvement effort ranging from preschool and up and considers it a great opportunity.
LCSD parent Jenny Abbott attended the event with her sons Liam and Lars and thought it was well-planned with great interactive activities. “We are very supportive of everything they’re doing and appreciate it,” said Abbott.
LCSD family connectors Miriam Lozana, Cristina Reveles and Lorena Walker also attended the event. The district’s family connectors are bilingual and share important school district information and resources with students and families across Lake County.
Lozana mentioned the importance of connecting families with the school district and resources in the community, particularly Hispanic families, she added. Lozana said the event turned out really well compared to others the district has hosted.
Others who attended last week’s event echoed Lozana’s sentiment, expressing appreciation for the number of community members who showed up. “It was an amazing turnout,” said LCSD Superintendent Bethany Massey. “We had a lot of families really engaging with their kids and literacy, which is really exciting.”
Labbe said he’s noticed the community is “thirsting” for gatherings like last week’s literacy event. “Seeing this many kids happy and excited with cotton candy-stained faces was just a vision come to life,” said Pongrekun.
