The Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, a coalition of local organizations that includes Lake County Government, will submit a revised application for funds available through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Natural Resource Trustees, a state board that oversees environmental damage settlements throughout Colorado.
The Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative (ARWC), which also includes groups like Trout Unlimited, submitted an initial application last fall under the project title “Upper Arkansas Comprehensive Watershed Restoration Project.” The application requested $5 million from damages associated with the California Gulch Superfund Site for various initiatives, including culvert replacement and fuels mitigation.
In addition to the “Upper Arkansas Comprehensive Watershed Restoration Project,” the trustees received five applications from groups throughout the Arkansas River Basin, such as the Central Colorado Conservancy. During a Dec. 10 meeting, the trustees granted each of the applications except for ARWC’s, citing an expansive scope of work that needed fine-tuning.
Commissioner Sarah Mudge, who helped submit the application in December, said the group will submit a new request in February for consideration under a new round of funding. Mudge said ARWC has altered the scope of work slightly for the new application, but that culvert work and fuels mitigation will remain a priority.
Last September, the trustees, including Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, visited Lake County for a landmark tour of California Gulch, a Superfund site that was heavily impacted by mining operations. After the tour, the trustees heard proposals from groups like ARWC, which presented the “Upper Arkansas Comprehensive Watershed Restoration Project.”
The trustees support projects through funds recovered from environmental settlements. According to Lauren Errico, a representative of the Colorado Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division, the trustees received a combined settlement of $10 million for projects in California Gulch, an area of focus for ARWC. Although ARWC did not qualify for funding in December, the trustees still have remaining funds to distribute.
As part of the revised application, ARWC will ask the trustees for $3.7 million instead $5 million. If awarded, ARWC will seek $4.1 million in matching funds from various sources, according to Mudge, who added that there are three main categories of work that ARWC has identified: fuels mitigation, mine impact mitigation and river restoration, which includes culvert repair.
Fuels mitigation will entail thinning efforts and the implementation of a county-wide slash management program. Mine impact mitigation refers to ongoing efforts to prevent soil and water pollution from old mine operations. And river restoration will include post-wildfire flood defense along waterways and culvert repair in four or five areas throughout Lake County.
Should ARWC receive support from the trustees, Mudge said preliminary work could begin this spring once the snow melts and would continue for the next five years.
“Some of this work is just a continuation of what we’ve been working toward for years,” said Mudge. “This is really important work and we’re excited to see it happen eventually.”
