The Leadville Urban Renewal Authority (LURA) and City Council approved an agreement between the city and High Country Developers (HCD) that will subsidize up to $4 million of the Railyard development under the Central Leadville Urban Renewal Plan.
After several delays to a decision that was originally scheduled to be made in July, LURA reviewed a final agreement and, after deliberation, voted in favor of the agreement at its August 12 meeting. The agreement was then submitted to City Council and given final approval Tuesday.
Under the agreement, the maximum amount of money LURA will grant to HCD is $4 million. The funds will subsidize eligible expenses only, such as design and construction work and the installation of public improvements on the Railyard site.
The 39-acre site, which was annexed to the city in 2017, is situated within LURA’s plan area and is therefore eligible for urban renewal funding.
After HCD cleared the once Superfund-designated site of slag in 2018, construction on the development, which is set to include commercial and residential buildings, began with grading and paving work.
The authority’s board received HCD’s application for reimbursement in February. Since then, LURA and HCD have been in negotiations, largely mediated by legal counsel representing the two parties. After several rounds of negotiations and dialogue between the URA and HCD, the plan was made public last month.
The LURA board met last Wednesday to review a finalized draft and vote on a motion to approve the agreement. The motion was passed with a majority vote. Board members Tracey Lauritzen and Rod Weston voted against the agreement.
Several board members expressed concern over entering an agreement that would bind future governing bodies, such as City Council, to commitments made under the current administration. The general opinion of the board at the August 12 meeting was that they needed to move forward with a decision to either approve or reject HCD’s application for LURA funding.
Board member Andrew Purdy voiced support of the agreement and moving forward in order to not waste the tax money spent so far on developing the plan and to increase housing opportunities in Leadville.
“I just would like to see this move forward,” board member Beverly Lauchner said. “I feel like we’ve been standing still for too long, and it does seem like splitting hairs,” she added, echoing other board members’ statements on the stagnated process.
According to the agreement, as of Tuesday, LURA had incurred a total cost of $215,000 in establishing and operating the authority, drafting and adopting the official plan, and forging agreements with special districts and HCD.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, a majority voted in favor of the agreement, finalizing the approval process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.