David Gorsuch passed away on June 26 in Vail. He was a member of the Leadville Sports Hall of Fame.
Gorsuch was born in Climax on Sept. 22, 1938. Born into a mining community located at 11,300 feet in altitude, Gorsuch embraced skiing at the age of two. As a result, he enjoyed a long and successful career starting at the junior level and extending through college and into the international arena.
He was the youngest skier ever to participate in the Junior Nationals. He won the U.S. Junior National Slalom Championship in 1953 and the Junior National Combined Championship in 1954 and 1956, was a member of the 1958 World Championship Ski Team and the 1960 Olympic Alpine Ski Team.
In 1963, while skiing for Western State College, he was the NCAA downhill champion, earned a silver medal in slalom, and finished second in the alpine combined. The following year he paced the Mountaineers to a second place team finish by placing second in slalom and third in giant slalom.
The former mountain manager at Crested Butte, Gorsuch helped build and define the sport of skiing in Colorado and beyond for over five decades. In 1962, Gorsuch and his wife Renie founded Gorsuch Ltd., a specialty ski and retail shop in Gunnison. For over 40 years, Gorsuch, Ltd. has introduced generations of skiers to the beauty and magic that is skiing in Colorado with stores now in Vail, Aspen, Beaver Creek, Snowmass and Park City.
Moving to the Vail Valley in May 1966, Gorsuch was one of the early leaders and personalities that helped map and establish Vail as the world-class ski destination it has become. Gorsuch was inducted into the Western State College Mountaineer Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, the Colorado Ski Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Leadville Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.