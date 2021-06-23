A memorial commemorating 19th century Irish immigrants in Leadville is in the early stages of construction at Evergreen Cemetery. Once complete, the memorial will honor over 1,300 individuals who were buried in the historic cemetery over a century ago.
Phase one of construction, which includes building the foundation, installing the memorial’s larger elements and etching the names of 250 individuals who were buried in unmarked graves, will continue throughout the summer. Mark De La Torre, the project’s manager, said he is hoping the memorial will be completed by fall 2022, when delegates from Ireland will visit for a grand opening.
Plans for the memorial show a bronze statue of a miner surrounded by glass panels. A spiraling path gradually climbs toward the elevated statue after circling the space a number of times. Along the path are other memorializing elements made of stone.
“We wanted to design something that was respectful of the experience the Irish miners had,” said Torre. “The spiraling path is meant to convey the journey they underwent in getting here.”
Sketches of the statue depict a miner on one knee playing a harp, a popular symbol of Irish heritage. A large stone looms before the miner and a pick axe rests against the stone. Terry Brennan, of County Wicklow, Ireland, is building the mold for the statue overseas. Brennan will then ship the mold to Leadville where the statue will be erected out of copper from Loveland.
“Our hope is that the memorial will move people even if they aren’t Irish,” said Tess Julian, vice president of Irish Network Colorado (INC). “There are all people who came to Leadville seeking a better life. In the end, most never achieved that better life, despite working hard and sacrificing everything.”
Of the more than 1,300 now sunken graves that surround the memorial site in Evergreen Cemetery, about 80 percent were dug for Irish immigrants, and almost half for children younger than 12, said Jim Walsh, historian for the memorial project and professor at University of Colorado Denver who has researched Irish history in Leadville for two decades.
According to old church records that Walsh and a group of graduate students are studying, about 100 of those graves sites are listed as “stillborn.” Walsh said these are likely results of prostitution in Leadville and the stigma surrounding abortion procedures. Those 100 graves are marked with wooden planks in the unbaptized section of the burial ground.
Wash said that the majority of Irish immigrants came from Cork County, Ireland or eastern Pennsylvania where copper and coal mines, respectively, had dried up. Families came from Ireland on “coffin ships” that were overcrowded and infested with disease. Many had fled Ireland because of the Irish Potato Famine. Once they arrived, fatal struggles with Leadville’s elevation and brutal winters ensued.
“Life was extremely hard for Irish in Leadville,” said Walsh, who added that nearly 80 percent of Irish immigrants who arrived in 1879 died over the next 12 years. The average age at death was 23 years old.
“My hope is that this is a memorial that, when people visit, it’s not a history lesson, but a lesson on human rights. The intention is to honor not just Irish immigrants, but all immigrants,” said Walsh. “Even today, immigrants work dangerous jobs and are struggling and scratching to get by. I hope the memorial inspires people to think about the 21st century immigrant experience as well.”
Currently, INC and other stakeholders are working to raise funds for the remainder of the project. Walsh started a GoFundMe that has raised almost $6,000 so far, and INC will continue to seek cash from a variety of sources, including the Irish government.
In the meantime, Julian expressed a desire for local ownership of the project as INC is based in Denver.
Leadville locals Kathleen Fitzsimmons and Luke Finken have been contributing to the project from Cloud City. Fitzsimmons said she is working on creating a nonprofit that would oversee the remainder of the project and any future programming related to the memorial.
