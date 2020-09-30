Gary Campbell, former chief executive officer of St. Vincent Hospital, announced his early resignation at the hospital’s Sept. 23 board of directors meeting.
Two months ago, Campbell announced plans to resign in April 2021. Those plans changed last week when he announced his resignation effective immediately.
Following a discussion in a closed executive session, the board unanimously voted to accept Campbell’s early resignation. The board named Corbin Logan, St. Vincent’s operations and information officer, as the interim CEO.
Logan, selected for his familiarity with the hospital’s functions and involvement in current projects, will serve in the role until a new CEO is selected by the hospital’s search committee.
The hospital is currently reviewing three finalists to fill the position, and hope to have the role permanently filled by the end of the year, Karen Onderdonk, chief branding officer for the hospital, said.
The early resignation will not upset the hospital’s day-to-day functions or work on the new facility, and staffing will remain consistent, Onderdonk said.
Onderdonk told the Herald she did not know what prompted Campbell’s decision. Campbell did not return the Herald’s request for comment.
