Leadville’s intense rain and hail at the beginning of the month kicked off a particularly wet monsoon season this year.
While summer thunderstorms are normal, July rainfall levels are above average right now, according to Paul Wolyn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Pueblo office.
The office provides weather forecast data for Lake County through an Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) station at the Leadville airport.
As of July 18 at midnight, Wolyn said Leadville received 2.02 inches of rain for the month of July, already exceeding the monthly average of 1.72 inches.
“I’ve never seen it rain like that in 33 years,” said Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe, referencing the downpour of mixed percipitation over Fourth of July weekend. “Friday was heavy and Saturday was unbelievable.”
When it rains a lot in Leadville, the water travels down to the lower west side of town, said Labbe. Particularly affected flooding areas this month included East Second Street to Toledo Avenue, West Seventh Street, Front Street and McWethy Drive.
Some of the water rushed over the top of culverts altogether. “No culvert in the city could handle that rain,” said Labbe.
To help reduce flooding in future heavy rainstorms, Labbe said the City of Leadville Street Department is pressure-washinig mud out of culverts and drains. Crews will also redesign some draining systems in affected areas.
In addition to flooding, heavy rain can also cause power outages, but these aren’t unusual. Parkville Water District General Manager Greg Teter said power can go out pretty easily when thunder rolls at the county’s water treatment plant, for instance.
The heavy rain this year has been jarring to some residents and requires some vigilance, but shouldn’t cause too much stress. The above-average rain levels could simply be caused by thunderstorm locations reaching closer to Leadville than usual, said Wolyn.
Additionally, the weather is following typical climate patterns even though rain levels are above normal. Wolyn said precipitation here usually peaks in April, decreases in June and then increases again in July and August, which are the wettest months.
Wolyn advises Lake County residents and visitors to follow a few basic safety tips to avoid lightning during these unrelenting afternoon storms.
It’s best to stick to hiking and biking in the mornings since storms are less likely then, said Wolyn. If a person gets stuck in a storm, they should seek lower elevation.
When possible, seeking shelter in a building is the best bet – or whatever shelter is around.
It’s also important to remember that thunder and lighting can still strike even without a huge downpour, so Wolyn encourages vigilance. “Be thunder-aware and plan your day appropriately, he added”
