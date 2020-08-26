Businesses throughout Lake County adapted to an irregular summer disrupted by a pandemic, wildfires and construction, and many fared better than was expected at the beginning of what are traditionally the county’s busiest months.
On the heels of mandatory shutdowns in response to COVID-19 at the beginning of the season, business owners and the City of Leadville prepared for an uncertain, and possibly difficult, summer. Many affected by the closures limited their inventory ordering, applied for local, state and federal relief funding, and cut staff.
Despite an uncertain start to the season, some establishments across Leadville and Lake County have seen summer profits at least comparable to those of past years, and in some cases higher, much to the surprise of those who had braced for a shaky season.
The local outdoor retail industry, for one, has seen an increase in demand for their products and services.
Leadvello Bicicasa has been consistently busy since re-opening, and, despite the mandated closures and cancellation of cycling events, has seen a profitable season. Rafael Milan-Garcia, owner of the shop, attributed the success to the national trend of increased outdoor gear sales, particularly bikes.
“The demand for anything bike related, like, tripled,” Milan-Garcia said while describing the struggle he has had in maintaining inventory in his store.
Smokey Burgess, owner of Community Threads, spoke of similar experiences this season.
Burgess said he had braced for a lower-than-average tourism season and another round of shutdowns, but had been pleasantly surprised by the amount of business he was able to pull in.
Even more than the closures and event cancellations, Burgess was worried about the impact the prolonged construction along Harrison Avenue would have on Community Threads’ bottom line this year.
“I was really preparing for a down summer because of the construction,” Burgess said.
Conversely, the construction has proven beneficial to lodging businesses, such as the Silver King Inn & Suites. The Silver King lost the event-based business that it relies on each year, but has been able to recover some of that through contractors booking rooms, Shannon Ferguson, owner of the hotel, said.
“We’ve been very grateful for the several projects going on around Leadville that have brought us consistent business with the workers,”she said. “Our weekdays are now busier than weekends.”
Andy Wald, owner of the Twin Lakes Inn, told the Herald that the demand is there for lodging, but doing it safely and according to public health orders is not possible.
“The demand hasn’t left,” Wald said, “but at 50% capacity, we can’t meet it.”
Indoor attractions, like the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum which relies on groups of people gathering in enclosed spaces, have continued to feel the impacts of pandemic-related slowdowns.
According to Steve Whittington, executive director of the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and president of the Lake County Tourism Panel, the museum is at less than half of the visitors it had at this same time this year.
Liquor and cannabis stores in town have seen a large increase in traffic to their businesses this season. The boom started during the early stages of the safer-at-home recommendations and the self-isolation and quarantine measures put in place by state and local officials.
Sean Peterson, owner of Mount Massive Liquors, described sales this year as “ridiculous.” After an initial rush on the store when people were concerned liquor stores may be ordered to close, the increased traffic continued through the stay-at-home orders and into the tourist-laden summer months.
Cannabis dispensaries have seen a similar trend, according to Jennifer Kelly, general manager at Earl’s.
While she could not speak for other shops in town, Kelley said colleagues in the retail cannabis industry have seen business comparable to what they saw when the industry was first made legal in 2014.
“At times we are seeing upwards of hundreds of people a day,” Kelley said, attributing much of the increased business to rerouted travelers due to the closure of I-70 and out-of-state tourists.
Although international tourism is all but non-existent this year, the number of out-of-state and regional visitors has remained comparable to past summers, Whittington said.
In Whittington’s estimation, the busyness of the season has largely come as a combined result of people turning to outdoor activities as pandemic-safe entertainment and the rerouting of traffic due to fires north and west of Lake County.
Universally, businesses have had to change how they operate, both this summer and into the foreseeable future.
Masks, limited occupancies, social distancing floor markers and increased sanitation and hygiene measures are now staples of each business the Herald spoke with, and business owners do not anticipate this changing.
The experiences voiced by businesses throughout the county is corroborated by data from the city.
In its August 18 financial report to City Council, the city showed increased sales tax revenue over last year, at least for the first four months of 2020. Data shows a decrease in tax revenue starting in May, though the numbers are comparable to those seen in 2019.
Business owners, local government and the tourism panel anticipate the season will extend beyond the summer months and into the fall given the uncertainty about schools restarting and remote work conditions.
The only thing each business the Herald spoke to was certain about was the uncertain future heading into the fall and winter months.
“Honestly I don’t anticipate anything anymore,” Ferguson said when asked about the outlook for the rest of the year.
“COVID-19 has shown to be unpredictable and I don’t think anyone can give an accurate outlook on what to expect. I’m just hopeful for numbers to lower so we can lessen restrictions and have a little normalcy if that even exists anymore,” she said.
