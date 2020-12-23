Lake County adopted its 2021 budget with several infrastructure projects and expansions to county positions as part of its fiscal plan for the coming year.
Two key projects receiving funding in 2021 are continued work on Fire Station Two and the new Lake County Justice Center.
For Station Two, a blend of county, city, and grant money will be used to make up the $1.2 million shortfall in funding identified earlier this year, a third of which the county has agreed to cover in a split between the city and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue.
While a timeline for construction of the new justice center remains uncertain, Lake County will prioritize land acquisition in 2021 as it considers two parcels it has identified as suitable for the facility.
Next year, the county anticipates $6,582,475 in property tax revenue and $2,500,000 in sales tax revenue, though Lake County’s projected expenses exceed its anticipated income.
According to a statement issued by Lake County, the 2021 budget shows an estimated $1.45 million overage in expenditures compared to revenues.
Approximately one-third of these overages will come from payments out of the general fund to cover expenses for the Lake County Public Health Agency, Lake County Search and Rescue, the Lake County Recreation Department and the Landfill Closure Fund.
Apart from sales and property tax revenues, Lake County is relying on several grants to fund efforts next year.
One such grant, awarded from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, will be used to fund a county manager position over the next three years.
Beyond county departments, the Board of County Commissioners allocated money to several community organizations, including the Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation, the Lake County Community Fund, Cloud City Conservation Center and Advocates of Lake County. In total, the county will contribute $209,000 to these four organizations.
While it will not affect this budget cycle, the Lake County Assessor’s Office commented on next year’s financial outlook, anticipating higher property taxes and more revenue in coming years as a result.
In a statement about the 2021 budget, the Lake County Assessor’s Office wrote, “the office has never seen the kind of activity we are seeing now with building development and real estate sales.”
As such, the assessor’s office said property tax payers should expect higher tax rates as the office sets new property values in 2021.
Commissioners Kayla Marcella and Sarah Mudge voted to approve the budget with a $9,359,876 general fund balance and a total balance across all funds of $17,431,329. Commissioner Mark Glenn was not in attendance at the Dec. 15 in which the budget was approved.
The commissioners opted to keep the mill levy at 38.192 for 2021, and certified the county’s mill levy during their meeting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.