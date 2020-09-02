The new West Park Elementary School building plan has been updated to include two additional pre-kindergarten classrooms following a summer of work at the new site.
The expansion was approved in late August by the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant board. The district is relying on $20.8 million it was awarded last year through the state-run BEST grant program to complete the new school building.
Lake County School District (LCSD) applied for the expansion to accommodate a high demand for pre-kindergarten students. Limited daycare options in Lake County and a long waitlist for the district’s existing pre-kindergarten facilities made the need for eight pre-k classrooms, as opposed to the originally proposed six, Paul Anderson, chief financial officer for LCSD, said.
The two additional classrooms will add 3,010 square feet to the original floor plan for the new pre-kindergarten-through-second-grade facility with no increase to the original $34.7 million budget, Anderson said.
Work on the new building began after LCSD’s master planning process concluded in early 2019. Through that process, LCSD identified the need for a new pre-kindergarten-through-second-grade facility as a top priority, citing safety concerns and faulty or non-existent infrastructure at the existing school.
Following that decision, the district applied for funding through the Colorado Department of Education’s BEST grant program. The state required the $20.8 million grant be matched with local funding, which was approved by a ballot measure last November. The district issued a $13.9 million bond to complete funding.
After BEST grant money was secured and the ballot measure passed, LCSD began drafting and refining plans for the new building.
A Design Advisory Group made up of LCSD staff and community members developed criteria for the new project and provided input to Dynamic Program Management (DPM), the company overseeing construction of the school.
Through a process of feedback and refinement, the group developed features they deemed important to have in the new building and provided input to the project’s architects and engineers, Colleen Kaneda, principal of DPM, said.
Among the features to be included are natural lighting inlets to allow sunlight into the building, an indoor pre-k play area, large breakout rooms for each grade level and a large gym.
While BEST grant funding stipulates that the district cannot build a facility larger than is required to meet the needs of the district’s current population, the building’s large student breakout areas and gymnasium allow for a growing student population and community use of the space, Kaneda said.
In addition to the large interior spaces, the Design Advisory Group decided on a brick exterior for the building for durability and in an effort to match the design aesthetic of Leadville’s historic buildings.
The project, which is scheduled to open in fall 2021, has not faced significant delays from labor shortages or supply chain interruptions due to COVID-19. An earthquake in California, however, briefly stalled the manufacturer providing the bricks for the project, Kaneda said.
Throughout the summer, workers graded the building site, completed foundation work and laid utilities.
Before the weather turns, contractors aim to have steel infrastructure in place and the building ready to be fitted with roofing and weather protection.
Once the new building is opened to students, the current West Park Elementary building will be demolished. The site of the existing building will be used as a parking lot and an additional pre-kindergarten play area.
