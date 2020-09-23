Lake County School District (LCSD) has turned to data and input from the community to reevaluate its plans for in-person schooling during the pandemic.
Over the summer, LCSD, following guidance from the Colorado Department of Education, established three color-coded models for education during COVID-19. Red requires fully remote and virtual learning, yellow restricts in-person education to alternate days and incorporates virtual learning, and green allows students to attend school in person each day with appropriate health and safety measures in place.
At the beginning of the academic year, the district began in-person schooling under a hybrid model of the yellow and green phases.
The blend of the two phases meant that students were assigned to smaller groups called cohorts which have been attending class in-person on alternating days with social distancing, mask requirements and other safety measures in place. When the district adopted this plan, it agreed to carry it out for the first three weeks of the school year.
During this reentry phase, two positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in association with The Center Early Childhood Programs. The preschool closed through Sept. 21 as a result. Two cohorts at West Park Elementary School were quarantined soon after due to a probable positive COVID-19 case.
Now that the first three weeks of the school year are complete, LCSD is reassessing its strategy and considering the possibility of moving to less restrictive practices under the green model.
At a September 17 special meeting, the LCSD Board of Education opened the discussion to stakeholders in the community, including students, parents and LCSD faculty.
Over 60 people attended the remotely-held public meeting. Though those who spoke shared mixed reactions, responses largely fell on the side of maintaining the current model.
Those who urged the board to remain in the current phase cited the need to protect faculty and students from infection, while those in favor of full-time, in-person education pointed out the detriment of remote learning on students’ long-term development.
Faculty who spoke, many of whom were also parents of students in the district, shared their concerns about reintroducing students in larger numbers, citing the inability to maintain social distance in classrooms, the increased contact between people who may have been exposed to the virus and the unknown long-term health effects of COVID-19.
Faculty members that the Herald spoke with following the board meeting expressed many of the same sentiments.
Teachers consistently expressed concerns about the upset to the newly established routine that students and staff have created under the current model and urged caution in the face of a rapidly changing and largely unknown situation.
The risks associated with in-person education have added to the already high levels of stress many teachers in the district are experiencing, Roxie Aldaz, president emerita of the Lake County Education Association (LCEA), said.
“We have teachers going to school every day who are going to school afraid,” Aldaz told the Herald.
Though the situation has been stressful, no teachers, that Aldaz is aware of, have left their positions with the district as a direct result of COVID-19.
Faculty and parents in favor of increased in-person education expressed concerns for students losing educational progress under the current model — an issue sometimes compounded by a lack of internet access among some students.
Katrina Hanger, a third-grade teacher at Lake County Intermediate School, told the board that 68% of her students are testing below the expected reading levels before urging the district to re-implement in-person learning for kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Prior to the board meeting, LCSD sent out a survey to faculty and community members. LCEA sent out a separate questionnaire to employees in the district. Both surveys sought opinions regarding what measures should be taken moving forward.
According to the results of LCEA’s survey, which got responses from 104 faculty and staff, over three-quarters of respondents opted for the district to remain in the hybrid model between the green and yellow phases.
Results from the LCSD survey were closer. Forty-two percent of the 531 respondents from two surveys, one in English and one in Spanish, indicated that they strongly oppose a shift to fully in-person classes, while 71% strongly support the change. Respondents in the Spanish survey showed higher support for a full return to in-person schooling than in the English.
The two most represented sides of the conversation — those who wish to remain in the current phase and those who would like to see the district move to more in-person education — both emphasized the need for health and safety for students in different ways.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, the district opted to remain in the current, partially remote, partially in-person model after weighing input from faculty, staff, parents and students.
Lake County High School closed Wednesday morning after LCPHA confirmed one positive COVID-19 case within the school community. Another suspected case associated with the high school is currently under evaluation.
