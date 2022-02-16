The Lake County Planning Commission recommended approval of a proposed backcountry zoning change during a public hearing held on the matter last week. The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will review the proposal and make a final decision about the rezone at its regular meeting on Feb. 23.
The hearing, which was held virtually, served as the second chance for public input on the proposed zoning change, the first of which was held in December. As with the first event, members of the public both embraced and bewailed the effort. The Lake County Planning Commission (LCPC) responded with one change to the group’s final proposal.
If approved by BOCC, the backcountry zoning change would allow low-impact development in certain backcountry areas, something that is not currently regulated in Lake County, except by building plan reviews conducted by Lake County Building and Land Use (LCBLU). The intention of the zoning change, according to LCPC, is to prevent imprudent development in Lake County’s backcountry while still allowing modest and environmentally-friendly structures.
The proposed zoning districts are composed of “recreational mining claims,” or former mining claims that have not been mined in decades and are not zoned within the industrial mining district, where development is not allowed. The land parcels are clustered in five main areas: Leadville’s east side, near Turquoise Lake, east of Tennessee Pass and north of Leadville, along U.S. 82 and just east of Granite. There are about 1,250 such parcels in Lake County, 400 of which are privately owned.
Anne Schneider, LCBLU interim director, added that some of those 400 property owners have repeatedly asked for ways to develop or utilize their backcountry properties, which can be difficult to access due to steep slopes and rocky terrain. The proposed zoning change would allow two types of development within the zoning districts: backcountry structures or single-family homes, each requiring a building plan review and adherence to regulations.
Under LCPC’s recommended plan, backcountry structures, which are meant to be primitive, resembling yurts or small cabins, may not exceed 600 square feet. Backcountry structures would not require a wastewater treatment system and owners could only reside at the building for 180 days a year. Backcountry structures are typically attached to the land. RV camping or similar activities on backcountry property would fall under a different land use consideration.
Though the backcountry structure recommendation has been largely accepted by the public since LCPC first presented the proposed zoning change in December, many landowners have disputed the single-family home regulations. Initially, LCPC’s proposal restricted single-family homes to 900 square feet, 300 square feet above LCBLU’s required minimum for all single-family homes in Lake County.
Land owners have called the 900-square-foot limitation “unrealistic” and “harsh.” Natalie Lord, a property owner within the proposed zoning district who spoke at last week’s hearing, said she had already begun designing a home that would exceed 900 square feet. Several other landowners have echoed Lord’s concerns. In response, LCPC changed its recommendation to an 1,100-square-foot restriction on single-family homes.
Schneider said the request for increased square footage for single-family homes is a testament to Lake County’s changing housing stock. “We’re seeing people who want bigger homes with modern amenities,” said Schneider. Some participants at last week’s hearing suggested that 1,100 square feet still isn’t large enough and that the size limitations should be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Unlike backcountry structures, single-family homes in the zoning district would require an on-site wastewater treatment systems. In addition, short-term renting of single-family homes or backcountry structures would not be permitted, primarily because emergency and rescue access would be difficult and is not guaranteed at any structure within the zoning districts.
The proposed zoning change also has strict language about road access. Contrary to an initial concern among members of the public, LCPC members have repeatedly emphasized that the zoning districts would not change anything about existing road access in Lake County. “This code doesn’t have in it the ability or purview to touch road access,” said LCPC member Bryce Ehrlich, who added that Lake County Government is addressing the issue of road access separately.
During last week’s meeting, Commissioner Sarah Mudge cautioned that Lake County Public Works seasonally closes certain county roads. In light of this issue, the recommended zoning ordinance, which is available on LCBLU’s website, states that property owners within the districts “must recognize that access to their properties may be restricted, or even impossible … Persons interested in owning land with ready access to public services and facilities are advised to seek out the more developed or urban areas of the county.”
Several business owners who run commercial operations within the zoning districts also spoke at last week’s hearing, stating their concern that the zoning change might impact their land use. Schneider explained that formerly-approved uses would not be impacted, but new or additional commercial operations would need approval through a conditional use permit.
Both backcountry structures and single-family homes would undergo a site and construction plan review process and require a building and zoning permit issued by LCBLU before construction. All structures within the zoning district would be subject to several conditions, including appropriate setbacks from water bodies and trails, tree removal review, a fire mitigation plan approved by Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue and installation of wildlife-friendly fencing. In addition, development would not be allowed on slopes greater than 30 percent.
LCPC chair Heather Lindh spoke about the environmental benefits of the zoning change at the meeting, which would set guidelines for responsible development in the backcountry. At December’s town hall, participants voiced concern about the migratory habits of elk, particularly around Leadville’s east side. They felt that increased development in the backcountry would disturb wildlife. Lindh addressed those concerns last week, stating that environmental and wildlife impact studies would be a robust part of site and construction plan review.
Some parcels within the backcountry zoning districts stretch into neighboring zoning districts. For instance, there are several parcels throughout Leadville’s east side that span the border of backcountry zoning and industrial mining zoning, where development is not allowed. In these cases, development would only be permitted on the part of the parcel deemed backcountry zoning.
Schneider said the public review period for the proposed zoning change, which led to LCPC’s recommendation, was mostly positive. Yet some members of the public reported lackluster public outreach and difficulty participating.
The public hearing was rescheduled twice and some property owners said they would have liked more notice about meeting times. Schneider said the delayed process allowed participants to reflect on the material, inspiring lengthy and constructive conversations.
Should the BOCC approve the recommended zoning change next week, LCBLU would implement the districts immediately by writing the proposed backcountry zoning language into code.
