After six years of planning, public input and delays, the City of Leadville completed a large portion of its Signage Master Plan last week by installing wayfinding signs along Harrison Avenue.
As part of the plan adopted in 2018, the signage is meant to help residents and visitors find Leadville’s resources and attractions in an effort to increase mobility throughout town, Sarah Dallas, administrative services manager for the city, said.
The informative signs along Harrison Avenue are a part of the same initiative that developed the gateway “We Love Leadville” signs completed at either end of town last year.
The design and implementation of the signs is the result of multiple years of planning on behalf of public officials and community members and consulting with outside entities, Dallas said.
In 2014, the city assessed the need for wayfinding signage, and has been working toward its implementation since then. In 2018, the city held two community sessions and fielded input about the designs, after which they began to secure funding.
The Signage Master Plan project was funded through a blend of grants and city and county funds. All told, the project totaled approximately $150,000 and was slightly over budget, Dallas said.
Part of the budgetary excess came as a result of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), who oversaw permitting of the project, misinforming the city about the proper channels for communication, Dallas said. CDOT provided $4,950 to offset the expense.
In addition to the upright markers along Harrison Avenue, placards that offer historical information will be attached to both City Hall and the Tabor Opera House. The city may affix similar signs to other prominent heritage sites around town in the coming years.
