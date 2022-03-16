A group of Lake County High School students organized a walkout on Thursday in protest of alleged racial injustice and punishment tactics that disproportionately target students of color. Although students said the issue is not new, some cited an incident last week as inciting the demonstration.
On the evening of Wednesday, March 9, students began plotting the walkout by circulating a social media posting, which reached several students at Lake County High School (LCHS), according to a student who helped organize the walkout. The student asked that the Herald not print their name for fear of retaliation from peers and staff.
Lake County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Bethany Massey said the demonstration began inside LCHS at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10. Staff embraced the protest at first and opened up the school’s auditorium to the demonstrating students, who had initially gathered in the cafeteria.
One student gave a speech in the auditorium and called out LCHS Interim Principal Erin Dillon, who the student claimed to be responsible for the alleged racial injustice and biased punishment tactics. The student later alledged that Dillon made inappropriate comments to students on the day of the walkout, including predetermining the event was violent and making negative comments about the school’s Latino population.
Dillon denied making negative comments about the high school’s Latino population and stated her words might have been construed in the heat of the moment. “I care deeply about our students,” said Dillon. “Many of our students have different cultural backgrounds than my own. That is one of the things that drew me to Leadville. Our diversity makes me better and makes us all stronger. That being said, because these allegations have been made, it is clear that some students do not feel they can turn to me as an ally in school. That breaks my heart.”
According to the student’s speech in the auditorium, the incident that sparked the walkout involved two LCHS students – one white and the other Latino – who began fighting at school the day before. Students claimed that the Latino student was given a more severe punishment than the white student following the altercation. Massey said LCHS is currently investigating the incident and subsequent punishments.
After the cafeteria, demonstrating students moved to the hallways of LCHS, where they began chanting and marching in two main groups. LCHS staff eventually told the students that they had a right to demonstrate, but that they needed to move outdoors, according to Massey.
In response, the students exited LCHS and began moving east on West Fourth Street toward Harrison Avenue. A staff member at LCHS then contacted the Leadville Police Department (LPD), said Massey, out of concern for student safety.
Officer Dan Hanson responded to the call, according to LPD Commissioner Hal Edwards, who was not made aware of the event until the following day. LCHS student Meliah Moffitt, who participated in the demonstration, said Hanson approached the student body in a patrol vehicle and flashed his lights.
Moffitt, her mother Cassandra Higgins and several other demonstrating students criticized LPD’s handling of the protest, claiming that law enforcement presence created an unnecessary panic among students that eventually led to their confused scattering throughout downtown.
Other students and staff condoned LPD’s tactics in handling the protest, which they said was moderately dangerous at times. At several points during the walkout, students occupied the middle of the busy side streets off Harrison Avenue and often interrupted traffic.
Eventually, students convened again at the Lake County Courthouse, where they rallied around a group of students waving Mexican flags. Again students gave speeches and called for sustained pressure on LCHS leadership to address racial biases.
At approximately 12 p.m., students began walking back to LCHS. Massey said students were allowed back inside with the condition that they not cause additional disruption. The superintendent added that staff contacted the parents of students who organized the demonstration before allowing them inside the building.
In response to the demonstration, LCHS canceled school on Monday so that students and staff could emotionally recover from the event, said Massey. On Monday, LCHS staff met throughout the day at the district building to determine a path forward.
Massey said LCSD will first investigate and respond to the protest. Potential consequences related to the incident will not be levied until an investigation and response are complete.
On Friday, LCHS sent out a parent and student survey that requested information about the demonstration. As of Monday, 44 parents and 51 students had responded to the survey. Massey said the responses varied and that she would share them during the Board of Education’s (BOE) next scheduled meeting.
In addition to the surveys, Massey said LCHS is organizing a listening tour. Although a date has not yet been identified, Massey said the listening tour is designed to gather additional information from students about race relations at LCHS. Massey added that BOE will likely participate in the listening tour, which would take place in person at LCHS.
Despite the day off on Monday, students continued to voice concerns about LCHS leadership days after the demonstration. “I hope they admit to the racial biases that are very present at our school. Speak up and be the adults you’re supposed to be,” said the unnamed student who helped organize the event. “I never want to hear again that students are uncomfortable at our high school because that’s not right and we deserve better. We’ve tried to address this before. Hopefully this time is different.”
