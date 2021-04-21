Ski Cooper ended its 2020-2021 season on Sunday, recording more visits than ever before. The ski mountain also experienced its highest revenue season to date, as has been the trend over the last few years.
“I believe the successes we experienced this year were a testament to the quality and persevering character of the employees at Cooper,” said Dan Torsell, Ski Cooper’s general manager. “We learned many things about how we operate and realized our capacity to prepare and then shift-on-the-fly if we saw a better way to accomplish something.”
Unlike the 2019-2020 season, which experienced an abrupt shutdown after Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring all ski resorts to close because of COVID-19, the 2020-2021 season concluded more conventionally with spring skiing conditions, tutus and colorful jumpsuits, and tailgating.
Before the winter season began, Ski Cooper joined a coalition of ski areas throughout Colorado that shared ideas and operating plans meant to keep participants safe and mountains open, Torsell said.
Part of Ski Cooper’s plan involved a later-than-normal mid-week opening day that reduced crowding, a tactic that many Colorado ski resorts adopted. Lift tickets also had to be purchased online in advance this year with limited mountain capacity.
Indoor spaces, like the cafeteria and rental shop, were modified to allow for social distancing. This included one-directional lanes for walking indoors and a reduction in seating capacity.
Ski Cooper’s Chicago Ridge snowcat operation was suspended for a time and uphill access, which is usually free, required a pass.
“A lot of time and thought went into planning this year,” said Torsell. “Overall, it allowed us to operate in a relatively safe and efficient manner. Some of the measures we took in this effort were costly but well worth it.”
Torsell added that normally popular ski days, like holidays and weekends, were actually less popular this year as skiers opted for weekday skiing.
“This made for a very manageable and enjoyable experience for all,” Torsell said. “We are definitely looking forward to next season.”
