Leadville Boom Days is returning with a “Women in Mining” theme after a two-year pandemic hiatus.
This year’s event will run from Aug. 5 to 7, and the grand marshal will be Brenda Miller, a Leadville resident who worked at the Climax Mine back in the 1970s. She is now a docent and visitor services representative at the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum and the Matchless Mine.
“I don’t know how it happened, but I’m really honored and flattered,” said Miller, adding that she wishes the other women who worked at Climax could also be grand marshals. “There were a lot of women here who proved that they were just as tough as these men.”
Miller will be featured in the parade, and community members can register to be part of it as well. The Boom Days Committee anticipates lots of costumed people walking down Harrison Avenue.
Boom Days Committee President Mark Heyde said it’ll be special for Boom Days to return – the area’s biggest local annual event. This will be his first year putting on the event as president.
Heyde said people use the weekend as a chance to reunite and connect with friends and family, and it also brings in tourists.
The two biggest events are usually burro racing and mining events like drilling competitions, said Heyde.
During the races, burros will run to the top of Mosquito Pass and around Ball Mountain for long and short courses respectively. Drilling competitions include jack leg events, where drillers use a mechanical drill to drill two separate holes while staying in a two-inch square, and the fastest time wins.
For Heyde, one of the most special parts of Boom Days this year is just coming back and having the event after the COVID-19 hiatus.
“A lot of it is for locals in addition to bringing in a lot of tourist dollars to the local economy and celebrating our heritage,” said Heyde. A great community and volunteers are what makes the event a success, he added.
After years of featuring different facets of Leadville, committee member Rhonda Huggins said it was logical to highlight women in mining this year. “It’s just time to honor ‘em,” she told the Herald.
Huggins moved to Leadville in 1979 when the mines were about to close. She said she had a lot of friends who worked in the Climax Mine, and that they are pretty tough women with great stories.
“Mining is our common heritage here, and we live in a unique geographical area,” said Huggins. “Our history is so rich, and I just want to promote that as much as we can.”
The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum coincidentally unveiled a women in mining themed exhibit on Saturday, May 21. Prominent women in mining were honored with a dinner and were the first to see the new exhibit on Saturday. The exhibit highlights women in mining with biographies and mementos for each individual.
Miller is among the women honored in the museum, in addition to being named the grand marshal of Boom Days.
Miller said most women who work in mining are proud of what they do and emphasized the importance of the word. “Everything begins with mining,” she said. For example, molybdenum, which was mined at Climax, is found in computers and cell phones.
During her time at the Climax Mine, Miller faced opposition from the men she worked with. One time the stope crew left her to guard a blast.
When the blast denoted, she fell to the ground, lost her hard hat and her light went out. Even though the men laughed at her, Miller said she wasn’t going to quit and let them win. She was transferred to the open pit after a supervisor heard about the incident, where she spent the next nine years. Miller was eventually promoted from powderman to shift boss of the crew.
She hopes the Women in Mining theme at both Boom Days and the museum will teach people that women can do a job that most men never dreamed they could.
