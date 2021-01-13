Lake County Commissioners Jeff Fiedler and Sarah Mudge were sworn in Tuesday, marking the official start of the two commissioners’ terms of office.
In November, Fiedler and Mudge won their races for the two open county commissioner seats, beating opponents Ezekiah Lujan and Hanna Waugh.
Fiedler stepped into the role for his first term in the position following his success in a race against Waugh, a Libertarian challenger who ran for the District Three seat.
Mudge, the incumbent District Two commissioner, began her second term in the role after her November victory over Republican challenger Ezekiah Lujan.
Fiedler’s election marks the beginning of an all-Democrat Board of County Commissioners.
Commissioners and immediate family met inside the Lake County Courthouse courtroom for the swearing in by Judge Jonathan Shamis on Tuesday morning, though general participation was limited to remote viewing of the ceremony.
The first regular meeting with the new board will be held Jan. 18.
