The first round of vaccinations against the novel coronavirus arrived in Lake County last week, marking what local healthcare workers have called the beginning of the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 22, the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA) received its first delivery of the Moderna vaccine — a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration five days earlier.
When the first doses arrived at the LCPHA office, Director Colleen Nielsen described the scene as one of relief and excitement.
“We almost cried,” Jane Cole, LCPHA’s clinical nurse coordinator, said when asked about the arrival of the medicine.
Ten vials containing 100 doses were delivered mid-morning and distribution of the medicine began shortly thereafter. Among the first people in Lake County to receive the shots were healthcare workers at LCPHA.
“It was like Christmas this morning” Elaina Bridge, a public health nurse with LCPHA, told the Herald shortly after receiving the first of two shots by which the vaccine is administered.
More than excitement for her own vaccination, Bridge voiced relief and joy at the arrival of the medicine for the community.
“It’s hard not to get emotional,” she said while explaining the importance of the vaccine for Lake County’s pandemic response.
Priority has been, and will continue to be, given to medical workers who are in frequent contact with with Coronavirus-positive patients, including medical workers at Rocky Mountain Family Practice and St. Vincent Health.
Of the first 100 doses received by LCPHA, 80 were designated for St. Vincent Health staff members, 10 for LCPHA staff and 10 for Rocky Mountain Family Practice staff.
The doses received last week will not be enough to vaccinate the entire frontline workforce in Lake County, but they represent an important first step in protecting medical workers, Nielsen said.
Following medical staff, LCPHA will emphasize vaccinating law enforcement officers, firefighters and other frontline essential workers as more doses become available, she said.
Colorado has broken down the order of vaccine recipients into three phases in order of priority, the first of which is meant for high- and moderate-risk healthcare workers. Once everyone in that category has been given the opportunity to get vaccinated, it will go to other essential workers and people at high risk of complications from the illness.
Once all essential workers and high-risk individuals have been given the opportunity to get vaccinated, shots will be offered to everyone over the age of 18.
If all goes according to plan and supply allows for it, Nielsen is hopeful that LCPHA can begin administering shots to the general population by late spring or early summer.
Lake County’s small size and rural setting have presented some advantages in receiving and administering vaccinations, including the interconnectivity of local emergency response agencies and the comparatively small amount of vaccinations needed as opposed to larger areas, Nielsen said.
“With all of the uncertainties of COVID, this is where I feel that we can really shine,” Nielsen said of LCPHA’s ability to distribute the vaccine to the general public.
“This is what we do — public health does vaccines — so this is not daunting to us,” she said.
While LCPHA is ready to widely disburse the medication once it is available, much of the vaccination’s success depends on how many people opt in.
In order to achieve herd immunity, and effectively end the pandemic, at least 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated, Lisa Zwerdlinger, chief medical officer at St. Vincent Health, said.
“The vaccine will end the pandemic if we all get vaccinated,” Zwerdlinger stated.
While the first vaccinations are an important step in containing the virus, each medical professional the Herald spoke with emphasized the need to continue practicing safety measures for the time being, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and isolating if sick.
