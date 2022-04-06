A sizable group of Leadville and Lake County residents gathered at FREIGHT Thursday night for the annual State of the Community event, organized by the Lake County Community Fund. While various nonprofits presented at last year’s event, this year focused on government entities and other groups.
Mayor Greg Labbe kicked off Thursday’s State of the Community, speaking of change throughout Leadville and Lake County and the opportunity for collaboration going forward.
Following Labbe, seven local organizations presented for seven minutes each: Coopertiva Nueva Union, the City of Leadville, Lake County Government, Lake County School District, Leadville Sanitation District, Parkville Water District and St. Vincent Health. The Lake County Community Fund and a coalition working to determine transit feasibility in Lake County also gave updates.
Coopertiva Nueva Union
Eudelia Contreras, health equity manager for Lake County Build a Generation, presented on behalf of Coopertiva Nueva Union (CNU), a five-person board of Leadville residents who live in the manufactured home park behind Family Dollar in Leadville. Alongside Contreras was CNU president Zoila Saucedo, who provided translation services during Contreras’ presentation.
In late December, CNU officially purchased the property beneath their homes, making their neighborhood of about 30 families the first resident-owned community in Lake County. The effort began in October when former property owner Matthew Bransfield reached out to Thistle ROC of Boulder to facilitate the sale with the residents, who Bransfield said he always wanted to sell to.
CNU purchased the property for $1.6 million in late December. Thistle ROC Program Director Andy Kadlec, who attended last week’s State of the Community, worked closely with CNU on the sale. The Colorado Health Foundation covered a majority of the cost through a $1 million grant. Residents will pay back the remaining $600,000 through space rent fees over the next few years.
The sale has garnered statewide attention as manufactured home communities throughout Colorado face similar situations. While some communities have encountered exploitation, the transaction in Leadville has largely been deemed a mutual success. The audience applauded CNU’s efforts at last Thursday’s event, and Contreras called for leadership on similar efforts throughout Lake County.”
“These residents have worked extremely hard for their community over the last few months. Let them be an example,” said Contreras. “CNU will continue sharing their story going forward. Hopefully this is the first of many resident-owned communities in Lake County.”
City of Leadville
City Administrator Laurie Simonson, who began in her role earlier this year, presented on behalf of the City of Leadville. She shared city government accomplishments during 2021 and early 2022 and presented future goals and priorities, including an urgent focus on housing and a close look at employee retention.
Since taking over the Leadville/Lake County Animal Shelter (LLCAS), Manager Caitlin Kuczko has cleaned, organized and streamlined operations, said Simonson, and is now rigorously pursuing grants to expand shelter services. Most recently, LLCAS received a $1,000 grant for microchipping animals.
Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) Chief Dan Dailey is also pursuing grant funding to update old equipment, said Simonson. LLCFR is expecting a new type three fire engine this fall.
Leadville Police Commissioner Hal Edwards hopes his department will be fully staffed by the end of the year. The department currently has two officers pursuing Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification.
Simonson gave an update on the City of Leadville’s $720,000 allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which has been partially distributed. So far, the city has awarded $116,000 to a handful of local nonprofits, including Full Circle of Lake County and Get Outdoors Leadville!. The remainder of the federal funds, some of which Leadville has not yet received, must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.
Simonson said City Council will hold a work session within the next month to determine priorities over the next three to five months, although the city administrator foresees housing to be among those priorities. Simonson said she will work closely with Labbe as early as this summer to secure workforce housing. “The city is lean,” said Simonson. “We can’t afford to lose any more employees.”
“We as a city need to decide where we want to be at the end of this year. What do we want to have accomplished?” asked Simonson. “This city has several big tasks ahead of it, and I can’t tell you how excited I am to be here to tackle them with you.”
Lake County Government
“From my purview, our community is in a state of change,” said County Manager Tim Bergman, who presented on behalf of Lake County Government last Thursday. Bergman, who began as county manager five months ago, gave several updates and pledged future collaboration with the City of Leadville and Simonson on key issues like housing.
Over the last five months, Bergman said he’s helped improve county operations by “focusing on the basics.” This includes implementing automatic payment systems starting this month so the county no longer accrues billing late fees, revamping employee hiring and retention policies, expanding human services and developing a county leadership team, which meets monthly to discuss various topics.
Bergman alluded to an updated county budget process starting this fall that would involve increased public input through town hall events. In addition, Bergman pledged systematic approaches to the county’s upcoming projects, including recreation master planning and the community justice center, on which the county will also seek public input in the coming weeks.
Now over two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 77 percent of Lake County’s population has been fully vaccinated against the virus, said Bergman, who gave additional pandemic recovery updates. “We are booming again,” said Bergman, who added that several Leadville restaurants had greater than $10,000 days during Leadville Skijoring weekend. Meanwhile, the Board of County Commissioners continues to dole out a final round of ARPA funding, of which Lake County received $1.5 million.
Lake County School District
Lake County School District (LCSD) Superintendent Bethany Massey began her presentation with statistics on LCSD’s student and staff population. Following Massey, LCSD Chief Financial Officer Paul Anderson gave construction updates and urged for increased public participation as the school district takes on additional facility projects.
According to Massey, there are currently 1,010 students enrolled at LCSD, a 12-student increase since last school year. LCSD students are enrolled at five different schools: The Center Early Childhood Programs serves 81 students, Lake County Elementary School (LCES) serves 216 students, Lake County Intermediate School (LCIS) serves 258 students, Cloud City High School serves 37 students and Lake County High School (LCHS) serves 418 students.
Massey said that minority students make up 67 percent of LCSD’s overall enrollment and that 38 percent of students are English learners. Approximately 48 percent of students receive free or reduced-cost lunches, and 15 percent are enrolled in special education. LCSD also employs 64 teachers, 141 classroom support or specialized education personnel, 10 cooks, 14 custodians and 10 bus drivers.
As LCSD applies for another Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant for a new LCIS building, outdoor construction will continue at LCES this spring, according to Anderson. Starting in May, construction crews will install an astroturf soccer field at the elementary school, among other minor projects. A new gymnasium floor will also be installed at LCHS this year, thanks to a donation from the Life Time Foundation, which owns the Leadville Race Series. LCHS students helped design the updated Panther logo that will adorn the new floor.
Leadville Sanitation District
Leadville Sanitation District (LSD) Director John Volkgave a concise presentation highlighting an ongoing effort to update facilities as well as a sizable project that will begin this summer.
LSD is in the final stages of developing a master plan that will inform equipment upgrades and facility expansions, said Volk. “Stuff gets old,” he added. “Some of the newest pieces of equipment are from the 80s, and, you know, who has a tv from the 80s anymore?” Volk stated that LSD will retrofit the plant’s aeration basin and improve clarifying units as part of future improvements. Work to expand the RV dump station along U.S. 24 is ongoing, he added.
Starting this summer, LSD will replace nearly 7,000 linear square feet of clay pipes throughout Leadville, a project that is long overdue, said Volk, who added that LSD will share construction schedules in the near future through various mediums, including the Herald.
Parkville Water District
Parkville Water District (PWD) General Manager Greg Teter began his presentation by mapping out his district’s territory. Leadville’s water flows from four areas: Iowa, Birdseye, Heavens and Empire gulches, serving roughly 2,700 connections and 6,000 people, including tourists, said Teter. “We are very fortunate to have some very awesome water rights,” he added, “some of the most senior water rights in the basin and the state.”
Over the last ten years, Teter said PWD has spent approximately $10 million in capital improvements. In 2020, PWD essentially rebuilt the district’s water plant, which was built in 1985. Last summer, PWD made several underground improvements, including a project on East Second Street near Harrison Avenue, both of which will continue this spring.
This summer, Teter hopes to further renovate the plant, this time through a 25-foot expansion which would house a new backup filter unit for use during peak demand in the summer. Teter said PWD is awaiting a $750,000 Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant to help fund the project, which is estimated to cost $1.8 million. PWD will also purchase and install a new generator this summer, a grant for which has already been secured.
St. Vincent Health
At the beginning of his presentation, St. Vincent Health (SVH) CEO Brett Antczak shared that SVH has achieved a 100 percent vaccination or exemption rate among staff, an impressive feat compared to other hospitals throughout the state, according to Antczak.
Despite a difficult few years during the COVID-19 pandemic that challenged the local health care system, SVH opened a new hospital in September of last year. “A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into that hospital,” said Antczak. “My hope is that when people drive by that building they recognize a huge accomplishment for Lake County.”
In addition to opening a new facility, Antczak said SVH has hired 14 employees in the last month, including a new urologist and two physicians. Antczak expects to hire an additional 17 employees in April and another 40 to 45 in the next three to four months. The CEO added that SVH will also help “significantly” increase the number of therapists available to Lake County residents over the coming months. SVH continues to develop its partnership with Vail Health, whose specialists have begun seeing Lake County residents at SVH.
At the end of Antczak’s presentation, the CEO announced a new project at SVH involving pharmacogenetic testing. Once implemented, SVH will have the capability test genomes and determine how a patient will react to certain medications. Although Lake County residents will be prioritized for the treatment, SVH could treat patients from throughout the state with the new technology.
“We’ll be able to get dialed in on what people need instead of trial and error,” said Antczak. “It’s very special to have this resource in Lake County.”
