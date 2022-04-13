The City of Leadville sent 38 notices to property owners operating noncompliant short-term rental establishments within city limits at the beginning of April, according to Mayor Greg Labbe, who led a discussion on the matter during a regular City Council meeting last week.
The City of Leadville contracts with GovOS, formerly known as MuniRevs, for short-term rental licensing and compliance. Over the last few weeks, GovOS has compiled a master list of short-term rental establishments operating in Leadville, said Labbe. After reviewing the list, it was discovered that 38 of the properties did not have a license to operate or were otherwise noncompliant.
Since sending notices at the beginning of April, 24 properties have responded, according to Sarah Dae, former administrative services manager for the City of Leadville who still contracts with the city on some projects. Those who responded have resolved their noncompliance or added their property to a waitlist for licenses. “People are being rather quick to respond and get into compliance,” said Dae.
Dae cites a number of reasons for noncompliance after talking with property owners since the notices were sent. She said some businesses were unaware that they needed a license, while others were unaware of a Leadville ordinance that capped licenses on non-dwelling multiple-unit rental properties, which passed last year. Dae has also encouraged some property owners to renew their licenses, which should be done annually.
Dae said there are still 15 property owners who have not replied to the City of Leadville. Those property owners have until April 15 to do so. Labbe told the Herald that the city will send cease and desist letters to noncompliant property owners who continue operations, and that the Leadville Police Department is cooperating with the effort to crack down on short-term rentals.
Licenses can be renewed through GovOS, said Labbe, but are not currently available to certain property owners because of the ordinance City Council passed last year. At the time, City Council capped the number of licenses for non-dwelling multiple-unit rental properties at 141 with the ordinance. This year the city will increase that number to 171 licenses.
“The reason we passed that ordinance is to prevent individuals with deep pockets from coming to town, buying an entire house and renting rooms,” said Labbe. “I think we have some work to do as far as communicating the nuances of that law and others to the public, but that doesn’t change the fact they are laws. The rules are in place and people need to get in line and go through the process.”
Labbe said the number of licenses the city grants depends on annual statistics provided by the Lake County Assessor’s Office (LCAO). Each January, LCAO provides a total number of residences in Leadville and the city grants licenses to no more than 12 percent of those properties. The remaining property owners are placed on a waitlist.
In response to the crackdown, the waitlist for short-term rental licenses in Leadville is growing quickly. Dae said there are currently five businesses on the waitlist and that she expects as many as 20 by the end of the month.
Dae added that the recent issue of noncompliance introduces an opportunity for the City of Leadville to increase communications with property owners operating short-term rental units. Dae encouraged different forms of communication as well, including written and virtual notices of information, better relationships with local realtors and an expansion of staff to deal with an increasing number of operations.
