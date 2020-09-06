Randy Flores, 55, of Leadville, was found dead in a local residence Thursday morning after the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a 911 call, prompting a homicide investigation that has led to one arrest.
On Friday, LCSO arrested Eric Gurule, 27, of Leadville, on a warrant for first degree murder.
LCSO responded to the residence on the south edge of town on a call around 8:30 a.m., where they found a Hispanic male dead, according to a press release issued by the district attorney's office.
When LCSO responded to the call, they found evidence of a struggle at the house located along Highway 24. The suspect was an employee at Flores's business, Pro-Electric, according to a separate press release from the district attorney's office issued Friday.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the office of the district attorney were on scene with LCSO Thursday.
Gurule is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
