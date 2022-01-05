As 2021 came to a close last week, more than 1,600 buildings in Leadville and Lake County were impacted by a power outage which occurred on Dec. 30 at approximately 5 p.m. and lasted for five hours. A representative of Xcel Energy told the Herald that the outage was related to the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, which as of Jan. 4 had burned more than 6,000 acres.
When the Marshall Fire began on Dec. 30, flames spread quickly due to high winds and approached natural gas infrastructure operated by Xcel Energy in Boulder County. The utility quickly shut down the infrastructure in question and evacuated personnel working there, according to Michelle Aguayo, a media relations representative for Xcel Energy.
The Marshall Fire is reported to have destroyed more than 900 homes in Superior and Louisville, displacing thousands of residents of Boulder County. As of Jan. 4, the fire was fully contained, but Boulder County families are still suffering from the event.
The impacted Xcel Energy infrastructure in Boulder County provides pressure and gas supply to the natural gas system that leads into the mountains, serving small communities like Leadville. Shutting down the system due to the fires in Boulder County resulted in power outages locally, as well as in other mountain towns.
Dan Dailey, fire chief for Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR), said that the outages mostly impacted homes on Leadville’s west side down to Stringtown. Homes on Leadville’s east and north sides maintained power. Residents impacted by the outage endured 15-degree weather as they waited for the power to return. Dailey said a number of local emergency response groups collaborated to devise an emergency response plan when the outage hit.
LLCFR, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake County Office of Emergency Management devised a plan to open up emergency shelters in Leadville. Dailey said he and other emergency leaders were concerned about the cold and those who need electricity for medical reasons.
After installing a diesel generator at the Lake County Courthouse to resume dispatch services, the emergency teams involved planned to open up the Sixth Street Gym to residents with COVID-19 and the old Pitts Elementary School building for individuals without the virus. Fortunately, at around 10 p.m. power was restored and the emergency shelter plan was never initiated.
After the incident, LLCFR released a statement to Lake County residents warning that the outages were potentially ongoing. The release stated that residents should be ready for another occurrence and gave guidance from the American Red Cross on how to prepare for such an emergency, including charging mobile phones, stocking up on food and water, and planning for alternative ways to heat a home.
Aguayo told the Herald that Xcel Energy is not anticipating any further impacts from the event at this time. Even though power has been restored to most of the state, Xcel Energy crews will continue monitoring impacted infrastructure for necessary maintenance needs.
