The City of Leadville is under contract to purchase a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Victorian home at 809 Spruce St. to be used for workforce housing as early as this summer. The city is scheduled to close on the sale in May and will utilize its general fund to cover the cost of $795,000, according to City Administrator Laurie Simonson, who spearheaded the effort.
The potential sale is part of the city’s ongoing effort to achieve affordable workforce housing in the near term. During last month’s State of the Community event, Simonson stated that housing was a top priority for the City of Leadville in 2022 and that she would begin exploring short-term housing options as early as this summer. Just weeks later, City Council approved Simonson to negotiate the purchase of the home on Spruce Street.
Approval came during a City Council special meeting on April 12, just days after Simonson and Mayor Greg Labbe toured the home. During the special meeting, council members voiced their support for an effort they called “bold.” Several homeowners on Spruce Street also attended the meeting on short notice and expressed concern for the potential sale, citing a lack of transparency, parking issues that plague the street and a house that is not suitable for the proposed use.
Simonson disagrees that the house is not suitable for workforce housing. During the special meeting, she gave a staff report on the home’s layout, stating it could accommodate families or individuals for a short or long period of time. The city administrator added that the potential purchase is slightly below market value, pricing in at about $260 per square foot, roughly $100 less than the minimum average in Leadville.
According to Simonson’s report, the home on Spruce Street, which formerly operated as a bed and breakfast, has one bathroom per bedroom, allowing privacy for residents, who would share a large kitchen and common rooms. Simonson said the home is also move-in ready and that it may come partially furnished. There is also a large storage building on the lot, and the home is walking distance to City Hall.
Rooms in the home would be prioritized for City of Leadville employees, said Simonson, and she is confidant that there would be no issue filling each room. Currently, the City of Leadville is hiring four positions. In recent weeks, Simonson said at least one applicant to the Leadville Street Department declined an offer for lack of local housing availability. She added that some current city employees are housing insecure and others have temporary housing in Buena Vista.
“The issue of housing in our community is acute,” said Labbe during the special meeting. “My real fear is that if we do not have housing available in the very near term, we will not be able to function and care for our community the way we are expected — that goes for the police department, the fire department and the street department. This is a bold move, I get that, but I think we’ve done our homework.”
Simonson said the city will conduct an inspection of the home in the near future, although she does not expect anything to disrupt the sale. Being that the home is more than a century old, Simonson said City Council will later discuss maintenance costs associated with the property. She recommends that the city create a fund for building upkeep.
Monthly rates for rooms in the home would also vary for each potential resident. Simonson said the city can be flexible with rent because it is covering costs through its general fund, a move Lake County Build a Generation Lead Housing Facilitator Kristi Galarza applauded, citing limited funds generated by the city’s accommodations tax. Simonson added that charging city employees below market rate could count as part of an employee’s salary, but council will also address monthly rates in the future, should the sale finalize.
Several council members, including Dana Greene, also voiced support for the purchase during the special meeting. “Regarding our housing crisis, we cannot just build our way out of this,” said Greene. “We have to employ creative solutions right now in addition to building units in the future. This is a necessary move if we are committed to addressing this.”
Despite the support and eventual approval for the sale by City Council, several residents on Spruce Street voice strong disapproval of the purchase. “I am absolutely disappointed and appalled at this,” said Kathy Patti, a Spruce Street resident for decades. “You are making a decision at haste without thinking anything about it.” Patti also cited parking congestion on Spruce Street that she thinks will be worsened by the sale.
In addressing comments that the City of Leadville is rushing the sale, Simonson said City Council had no choice but to move quickly, adding that a public process would only act as leverage for the seller. While negotiating the sale, Simonson said she was made aware of at least one other offer. She felt that a window was closing on a viable solution and recommended a speedy decision process. With regard to parking, Simonson said the home is walking distance to City Hall and that the City of Leadville could incentivize employees not to park on Spruce Street.
Another resident of Spruce Street expressed a not-in-my-backyard sentiment, citing the potential of increased noise in a quiet neighborhood. “I understand that we want affordable housing for everybody,” said the resident, “but I don’t think anybody wants this right next to their home. To be honest, this doesn’t seem very well thought out.”
“The concerns that were brought forward today are pretty fair,” said Council member Christian Luna-Leal. “With that being said, I am still in favor of this. I think we have an opportunity to walk and chew gum, so to speak: We move forward with the sale and address an urgent issue while also checking in about the parking and other concerns. There are definitely ways to make this work.”
