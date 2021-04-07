Carolina Cardenas Barela passed away on March 26. She was born on August 16, 1927.
Barela was raised in Taos where her heart remained throughout her life. According to her family, Barela loved growing up in Taos, where she enjoyed trick or treating, exchanging food, working with the vecinos, going to dances and getting in trouble with her sisters. She also enjoyed sewing and making blankets, and loved to cook for her family when they came to visit.
Barela married Patricio Barela and started her family in New Mexico before moving to Minturn where she raised her children with lots of love and great cooking. When Barela went camping, she would cook a feast out in the woods. Fried chicken and tortillas were the norm on “cook-out” trips.
“She was a feisty lady and we are sure she is taking lots of attitude to heaven with her,” Barela’s family said. “She will be missed by all.”
Barela is preceded in death by her mother and father Augustina and Benito Cardenas; her husband Patricio Barela; her pet Lacy; and many brothers and sisters.
Barela is survived by her children Ernie (Adela), Rose, Joanne (Albert), Louie, Steve (Maria), Willie (Emily), Isaac, Sylvia (Mark), Orlando (Mary), Mike, Raymond, Tommy (Jackie); her sister Ruby; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her dog Coco.
A viewing, rosary and mass will be held on April 9 at 9 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Eagle with a burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery in Minturn.
