Former St. Vincent Health (SVH) CEO Brett Antczak submitted a letter of resignation to the hospital’s board of directors on Aug. 24, nearly two years after he began in the role, and is no longer working at the hospital.
The board of directors accepted the resignation letter during a special meeting that same day.
When asked whether Antczak asked or was allowed to resign, Board Chair Francine Webber declined to comment, saying “those conversations happened during executive session and consultation with our counsel.”
The Colorado Open Meetings Law generally requires any state or local government body to discuss public business or take formal action in meetings that are open to the public. Webber denies that the board violated the law and reiterated that the board accepted Antczak’s resignation letter publicly.
The board declined to provide further information on why Antczak resigned or how long discussions about his resignation have been taking place.
In addition, Antczak’s letter does not provide any reasoning for his resignation or further context for his departure, which comes after months of turnover for SVH at the executive level.
In Antczak’s absence, the board announced John Gardner as interim CEO during a regular board meeting on Aug. 24. He began his interim status immediately following Antczak’s resignation and will lead the SVH Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team until the board finds a permanent CEO.
Gardner most recently retired from his role as the CEO of Telluride Regional Medical Center. A few months ago, SVH attorney David Greher engaged Gardner as a health care consultant to perform an assessment of hospital operations in Lake County, according to SVH Chief Branding Officer Karen Onderdonk.
Webber said the board thought Gardner would be a good fit as interim CEO since he is familiar with special district hospitals and Colorado’s TABOR laws. He is aiming to be at the hospital at least one day a week for the time being.
“I look forward to working with the St. Vincent General Hospital District Board and staff in securing the future of the hospital,” said Gardner. “This team is passionate about the hospital and serving the community and the community should be proud of them.”
Before joining SVH in November 2020, Antczak worked as CEO at Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa from 2018 to 2020. Before this, he was chief clinic operations officer at Washington County Hospital & Clinics in Washington, Iowa for three years.
Antczak helped open the new St. Vincent hospital building back in September 2021, which provided a number of services and specialities that were not previously offered in Lake County such as cardiology and ophthalmology.
Back in July, Antczak said the hospital would launch a behavioral health department this month, bringing therapists and counselors to the facility.
Antczak also helped introduce a PGx genetic testing program through the SVH Genetics Institute. The services are still available according to svhgenetics.com. The hospital was also working on opening a pharmacy in Buena Vista.
Some former employees have also expressed concern over SVH’s involvement in too many projects lately, instead of prioritizing basic patient care.
When asked whether he would continue pursuing projects that Antczak championed, Gardner said that the hospital would be evaluating them, which is customary for a leadership transition, he added.
Gardner wants to make sure whatever the hospital is doing is working for the community. He also hopes to sit down with all the leaders in the hospital to hear about individual challenges they have in their departments.
Since December, three of the hospital’s former executives have resigned and were replaced, including Chief Nursing Officer Janae Wright, who moved out of state in June, Chief Financial Officer Janet Perry, who resigned in December, and Chief Operations Officer Corbin Logan, who left in January.
Webber said the approximate timeline for finding a new CEO is six to nine months but that it’s also a challenging process to recruit senior leadership.
Antczak could not be reached before the Herald’s print deadline.
