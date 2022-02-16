After years of crumbling infrastructure and temporary repairs, the Lake County School District will renovate Federico Field during the district’s next phase of facility repair, according to Mike Vagher, chief operations officer for Lake County School District.
Over the last few weeks, construction crews used excavators and high-powered drills to remedy pressing safety concerns at Federico Field. Crews demolished the purple press box, which Vagher said did not meet code, and removed the concrete foundation that supported rows of wooden bleachers.
Vagher, who once served as the athletic director for Lake County School District (LCSD), said additional renovations at Federico Field could become LCSD’s next big project. Vagher referenced LCSD’s 2019 master plan, which outlines a timeline for facility repairs on district property.
According to the master plan, LCSD would renovate Federico Field during phase two of a ten-year strategic plan. LCSD is currently engaged with phase one of the plan, which identified the elementary school and intermediate school as areas of concern. LCSD has since built a new elementary school and is awaiting funding for a new intermediate school.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 derailed the master plan’s timeline by one year. Initially stamped for renovations in 2022, Federico Field likely won’t be finished this year. Vagher added that LCSD hasn’t identified a timeframe for renovations at Federico Field and won’t broach that discussion until phase one of the master plan is complete.
Federico Field was originally built in 1962 and served a variety of high school sports programs, most notably football, which Lake County no longer competes in at the high school level. The field’s namesake is Cosmo “Coke” Federico, Lake County High School’s former football coach who led the team to the Intermountain League Championship in the 1990s.
Despite a long history of athletic prowess on Federico Field, LCSD largely abandoned the facility once Lake County Community Field was built. Since then, the district has maintained an agreement with Lake County Government to use the field for practices and competitions. Some teams, like track and field, still practice regularly on Federico Field, said Vagher, but the field poses numerous inadequacies.
According to LCSD’s master plan, the grass play area at Federico Field is uneven and has drainage issues. In addition, the asphalt track that surrounds the field is cracking in numerous places. The master plan states that the track “is in extremely poor shape and is unusable in its current state.” Vagher said some of these issues have worsened since 2019, but that LCSD’s maintenance crews try to keep up with annual repairs.
Although construction crews have already begun demolitions at Federico Field, costing LCSD about $51,000, Vagher said the overall project has not yet begun and that LCSD needed to take pressing safety precautions at the facility. Complete renovations at Federico Field will cost millions of dollars, said Vagher, and could include a new track, field, scoreboard and other team necessities.
Although LCSD has not identified the type of field surface it will install at Federico Field, where the new grandstands might go or what type of track the district might lay, Vagher said there is enough room onsite to accommodate significant changes. Vagher added that LCSD will likely host public meetings for input when the time for project planning arrives.
Brett Hanger, athletic director for LCSD, said renovations at Federico Field would improve athletic schedules and morale for athletes. Hanger said LCSD would like to have access to as many fields as possible and that a field house or similar type of facility would be beneficial. Hanger is doubtful that renovations at Federico Field would increase LCSD’s athletic offerings, which is primarily driven by student population.
Vagher echoed many of Hanger’s hopes for Federico Field. “I’d love to see games played there again. That’s our home field,” said Vagher. “I understand a lot of the emotion that surrounds this issue as well. There were a lot of good years there, but our intention is to keep that legacy going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.