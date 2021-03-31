As part of Cloud City Conservation Center’s “Earth Day is Every Day” celebration, the nonprofit made a bingo card with Earth-friendly activities to be played throughout April.
Each day, the card will prompt players to complete a simple task, like “spend 30 minutes outside on a trail,” “bring a reusable coffee mug to the coffee shop,” or “take a tour of Cloud City Farm.” At the end of the month, bingo cards can be traded in for a reusable grocery bag.
“We really wanted to do something that encouraged our community to get outside,” said Emily Olsen, executive director of Cloud City Conservation Center (C4). “People have been looking at computer screens for a while now and we wanted to break that cycle. Plus, this is a reminder that we can do little things every day to help protect the planet.”
Along with the daily bingo activities, C4 will also hold events, either virtually or socially distanced, throughout April.
On April 13 at 1 p.m., Marty Remsen, a local seamstress, will lead a workshop on how to make reusable grocery bags out of household items, like old t-shirts or fabric from pinto bean bags. Participants must bring their own a sewing machine. The workshop will be held at Freight at 320 E. 9th St.
The educational series “Plan Your Summer 2021 Garden” will have three sessions. The first, on April 1 at 7 p.m., will be held virtually. The two other sessions will take place at the Lake County Public Library on April 10 at 1 and 2 p.m.
C4 will also hold an annual plant sale, where Cloud City Farm will offer starter plants of kale, chard, broccoli and other types of vegetables and herbs. Those interested can place an order on C4’s website until April 12.
The month’s Earth Day-focused activities will culminate with C4’s first farm market on April 23. Olsen encourages everyone to bring their bingo card to the market in order to receive a reusable grocery bag.
“We are really excited for April,” said Olsen. “As an organization, we feel this is a way to support not only our Earth, but our community as well.”
The bingo cards can be found outside of C4’s office at 130 W. 5th St., on C4’s website or in this week’s edition of the Herald Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.