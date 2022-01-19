In the beginning, there was Oro City. Leadville came next, and people know a lot more about Leadville because, from its very start, its activities were covered by one or more newspapers.
Oro City had no newspaper and there were no diaries to be accessed. That’s why D. E. Vincent, in order to fill that gap, was inspired to write her recent book, “Oro City.” Her fictionalized account of everyday life in Oro City was difficult to research, she said, but she relied on individuals who were direct descendants of people who lived and worked there: Peter Donoher, Jim McEachern, John Yudnich and Father Leo Smith.
The characters in “Oro City” are a mixture of actual people and fictional ones. The book follows the adventures of Jasper Gratz, who immigrates from Germany, and is partnered with Otis Walls, with the two eventually building a cabin in the mountains beyond the city. Otis is a miner. Jasper is a blacksmith working at the Printer Boy, which was an actual mine. Both men are fictional. The two men become friends with several single women also living in Oro City.
Lucinda Poole and Millie Osmond are entertainers. Lucinda plays the piano, and she and Millie sing. Their entertainment is more genteel than what is found in the more bawdy establishments, including such numbers as “O Shenandoah” and “Wayfaring Stranger.” In fact, the bar at Smithson’s, where they perform, does not sell alcohol on performance nights.
Isabelle Laughlin is the local school teacher. There really was a schoolteacher in Oro City of the same name, so Vincent uses that name for a similar character in her book.
Tom Starr is another character who appears on occasion, and he is a based on a real resident of Oro City by the same name.
Perhaps the best known real person in the book is Augusta Tabor, who runs a general store in Oro City while her husband, Horace, is prospecting elsewhere. Augusta seems to be known by all and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She is especially helpful to Lucinda and Millie. Vincent said it would have been unusual for single women to be living in Oro City, unless they were ladies of the evening. There are plenty of those, but the book doesn’t go into much detail about them.
Vincent, who goes by Deb Oakley as a current resident of Leadville and writes under her maiden name, said she has read a lot about Augusta, and also served as a guide at the Tabor Home where Augusta and Horace lived when they first came to Leadville.
“I have a feeling that I know her,” Vincent said.
One character that should resonate with Leadvillians is Pepper, the burro that Jasper acquires on his way to Oro City. Pepper is not the best-behaved animal, but Jasper perseveres with the relationship and often finds himself confiding in the burro when he’s not referring to the animal as a “four-legged bundle of vexation” and similar terms.
The painting of Pepper on the book cover, originally a painting on glass, is by a Salida artist, Jessica Vogel. Vincent purchased it at Harperrose Gallery and is using it on the book cover with the permission of the artist.
The book takes the reader through the day-to-day happenings in Oro City. It also covers the topic of laudanum addiction, with laudanum readily available in Tabor’s general store. Laudanum is a mixture of opium and alcohol that is highly addictive. It was used to relieve pain and helps with sleep, among other things. Some liken today’s opioid addiction to the widespread use of laudanum during and after the Civil War.
Law enforcement in Oro City falls to the Miners Commission. Serious crime is frequently punished by hanging, an event that is widely attended.
Oro City actually had two locations, the first being at the south end of what is now Leadville, and the second some two and a half miles up California Gulch. It was briefly named the county seat for Lake County in 1861 when the population reached 10,000, but by 1865, the gold had disappeared and the population dwindled quickly to 400. By 1878, the focus was on nearby Leadville with its abundance of silver.
Vincent does not plan a sequel to “Oro City,” so readers won’t find out whether Jasper is successful in courting Lucinda, something he is pondering toward the end of the book. Vincent’s focus is on strong women who could “do it without the men,” she said. She is also the author of “Climax Kids,” based on her childhood in the town of Climax.
“Oro City” is available for purchase through online retailers such as Amazon, and also locally at Two Dog Travel, the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum, the Rock Hut and the train depot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.