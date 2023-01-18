The Lake County High School varsity men’s basketball team crushed the Sheridan High School Rams last week at home, bringing their overall season record up to 6-2.
The Panthers tallied 20 steals on defense, more than 20 assists and more than 40 rebounds, allowing each player to gain some playing time and varsity experience, according to head coach Isaac Martinez.
Senior Anthony Harris led the way with six three-point field goals for 28 of the Panthers’ total points. Junior Jonathan Valdez scored 19 with six rebounds. Senior Adrian Medina secured 17 points throughout the game, and Sophomore Isaiah Martinez scored 12.
The Panthers will continue their season this Saturday, Jan. 21 with an away game in Denver against the Arrupe Jesuit High School Generals at 4:30 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 23, the team will face off against the Jefferson High School Saints in Edgewater at 7 p.m.
