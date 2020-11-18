Lake County residents can support local businesses in a variety of ways this unusual holiday season.
On Nov. 20, local partners will launch an online holiday marketplace for Lake County in an effort to support local business and to ensure safe and simple shopping for all people. Leadville Main Street, the Lake County Tourism Panel, the Lake County Chamber of Commerce and the Leadville/Lake County Economic Development Corporation are collaborating to host the marketplace, alongside the Herald Democrat.
Last April, Ann Stanek, of Harperrose Gallery, and Carrie Mallozzi, of Stellar and Sage Events, organized an online community auction where local merchants were able to sell goods, services and gift cards. “Share the Love,” as the auction was called, raised over $45,000 for local businesses and COVID-19 relief efforts during a time where many brick-and-mortar establishments were forced to close to the public due to the pandemic.
The online holiday marketplace, which will run from Nov. 20 through Dec. 23, is a similar concept. Local shops, restaurants, artists, jewelers and other businesses and crasftpeople are able to submit up to 10 items to the marketplace. Business owners will receive 100% of proceeds after their goods are purchased.
The online shopping experience is meant to streamline holiday gift buying while providing local businesses an additional stream of revenue, one that could become essential if stricter public health orders, including restaurant and shop closures, are mandated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
The holiday marketplace will launch at noon on Nov. 20 at www.sharethelovemarketplace.square.site. Questions on the marketplace can be sent to sharetheloveleadville@gmail.com.
Small Business Saturday, which usually occurs in Leadville the Saturday after Thanksgiving, will pivot to take the form of Shop Small Month this year.
From Nov. 20 through Dec. 23, the same dates as the holiday marketplace, Leadville Main Street and the Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host a variety of festivities centered around supporting local business.
Local businesses and the Lake County Visitor’s Center will be provided with “Shop Small” swag to hand out to customers and tourists. And as in years past, Main Street and the chamber will also offer a shopping passport program. Participants who spend a minimum of $10 at three or more local stores will be able to enter into a drawing for one of three “Shop Small” gift baskets.
Passports (or copies of receipts) must be submitted by Dec. 24 to be included in the gift basket drawing. Passports can be submitted virtually to sharetheloveleadville@gmail.com or in person at the Lake County Visitor’s Center or Grateful Paws. The winners will be announced on Dec. 28.
