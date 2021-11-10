Happy November from the Lake County Recreation Department! Keep reading to learn about all the fun activities the department is offering this month.
Fit Happens is on Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. This group fitness class will get your heart pounding and includes cardio, core and overall strength and conditioning, as well as stretching and balance work. The cost is $6 for a drop-in, or punch cards are also available. For more information, contact Felicia at 719-486-7484 or ffederico@co.lake.co.us.
The department is excited to bring you Dance Fitness this fall. What better way to start off your week than dancing for fitness on Monday mornings? This class will offer upbeat, aerobic dancing for those wanting to have fun, get in shape and stay in shape. The class will be held on Monday mornings starting Nov. 15 from 6-7 a.m. at the Sixth Street Gym. The cost of the class is $50, and at least six people need to enroll for it to run. If the class does run, there will be a daily drop-in rate of $10. For more information, contact Felicia at 719-486-7484 or ffederico@co.lake.co.us.
Join the department for an indoor session of pickleball on Friday evenings from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Sixth Street Gym starting Nov. 12. Pickleball is a popular sport among seniors, but is challenging enough for all athletes. It is played with a large paddle, whiffle ball and low nets. Equipment is provided. The cost is $30 for all six sessions or $6 per drop-in. For more information, contact Felicia at 719-486-7484 or ffederico@co.lake.co.us.
On Saturdays this fall, the Sixth Street Gym will be open for 90 minutes at a time and mats will be set out for tumbling practice starting Nov. 13. This is a great opportunity for some extra gym time for children to practice and work on their skills. An instructor will be on site, but parents must stay and assist. The cost is $10 per drop-in. For more information, contact Karen at 719-486-7494 or klewis@co.lake.co.us.
Youth can explore movement and rhythm with a combination tap and jazz dance class starting Monday, Nov. 16 at the Sixth Street Gym. Working on counting and isolated movements, this class focuses on basic dance and motor skills, as well as musicality and rhythm to reach goals in fun, creative ways. Class starts with tap and then transitions into jazz each week. Students should come to class in comfortable clothing. Tap shoes are required; socks, bare feet or ballet shoes will work for jazz. The cost of the class is $35. For more information, contact Karen at 719-486-7494 or klewis@co.lake.co.us.
All of the Lake County Recreation Department’s winter programs are now available for online registration at https://apm.activecommunities.com/lakecountyrec/Home. Call 719-486-7484, 7486, 7494 or check out the department’s website at www.lakecountyco.com/recreation with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.