The Lake County High School Track and Field Team successfully claimed the women’s and men’s team titles at the Frontier League Championships on Thursday, June 10 at Bennett High School, despite 90 degree temperatures and strong winds.
The win was the fourth consecutive for the men, and they easily ran away with the honor, besting second place Middle Park High School by 113 points. But Thursday marked the first team victory ever for the women since Lake County entered the Frontier League over a decade ago. Though the girls’ competition was much closer, in the end the Lady Panthers beat Middle Park by 33 points. The victories were team efforts, with every athlete contributing points to the final scores.
A few of Thursday’s surprises came in the women’s throwing events. Joci Holbrook upset the favorite from Bennett and won the discus with her toss of 74’ 4.” She also increased her shot put by almost two feet to reach 26’ 5” and place second in that event. Justyne Pereida stepped out of her team manager role to participate in the throws. She accomplished 24’ 7” in the shot put to take fifth.
The Lady Panthers finished first, second and third in the triple jump. Morgan Holm won the event with a personal best mark of 28’ 4.” Molly Coleman (27’ 4”) and Jaycee Windorski (26’ 7”) filled the silver and bronze positions.
Aurora Marruffo won the long jump with a personal record (PR) of 15’ 7.5.” Kaytlin Sprague and Makayla Arrellano also accomplished PRs in the long jump. Sprague’s leap of 13’ 10.5” earned her a fifth place finish, and Arrellano took sixth by jumping 13’ 6.75.”
Windorski earned the title of League Champion in the high jump by clearing 4’ 8.” Coleman cleared 4’ 2” and took fifth, and Holm jumped 3’ 8” for eighth place. Windorski also finished seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 31.57 seconds.
Violet Hill won the 3,200 meter run, crossing the finish in 14:27. Clara Kirr took third in 15:33.
After a back-and-forth battle with a senior from Middle Park, freshman Keira King finished the 1,600 meter run in 6:05 and second place. Hill placed third in 6:34. King also placed second in the 800 meter with a time of 3:02. Brynna Lenhard ran 3:11 in the 800 meter race to place fourth. Grace Bunch scored points for the team with her fifth place finish in the 800 meter (3:25) and her eighth place finish in the 1,600 meter (8:51).
Maya Mendoza led the Lady Panthers in the 400 meter. She took third in 1:15. Sprague placed sixth in 1:18, and Krysta Roeder took seventh with a PR of 1:19.
In the pole vault competition, Marruffo finished second by clearing 8’ 5.” Holm set a PR of 7’ 5” on her way to a sixth place finish, and Avery Milne took seventh with her jump of 6’ 11.” Marruffo placed third in the 100 meter (13.89) and third in the 300 meter hurdles (57.63). Holm improved her 300 meter hurdle time to 1:09 and took sixth in that race.
Almost all of the girls’ relays took second. Mendoza, Roeder, Coleman and Sprague teamed up to run 2:15 in the sprint medley and 2:07 in the 4 x 200 meter relay. Arrellano and Windorski joined Mendoza and Roeder for the 4 x 400 meter relay and turned in a time of 5:17; and Kirr, Hill, Lenhard and Bunch ran 13:35 in the 4 x 800 meter relay. Geonna Bowers, Milne, Holbrook and Arrellano ran 1:03 in the 4 x 100 meter relay and placed fourth.
The men’s team had two athletes who won all four of their events: Anthony Martinez and Jace Peters. Martinez was the champion in the 100 meter (11.87), 200 meter (24.00), 110 meter hurdles (15.83) and the long jump (19’ 11”). Peters won the pole vault (11’) and accomplished the distance event sweep, winning the 800 meter (2:21), the 1,600 meter (5:03) and the 3,200 meter (12:21).
Fabian Jimenez won the 400 meter in 51.55. He tied with Martinez in the 200 meter, but the officials gave Martinez the victory. Jimenez was also second in the triple jump (38’ 8”) and third in the 100 meter (12.17).
Anthony Harris reached a PR of 8’ 11” in the pole vault, and because he didn’t miss a height until he went out, he took second place. Eli Durand’s PR vault of 8’ 5” earned him fifth place, and Josiah Horning took seventh by clearing 7’ 5.”
In the hurdles, Obed Tarango placed third in the 300 meter (50.55) and fifth in the 110 meter (21.55). Durand took fourth in the 110 meter (20.27) and fifth in the 300 meter (52.40). Harris completed the 300 meter in sixth and 58.53.
Ben Lowry and James Garrison both cleared 5’ in the high jump, but Lowry claimed the second place spot because he had fewer misses. Garrison finished third.
Javier Lazaro took third in the 400 meter with a time of 56.15, and Garrison was fifth in 1:01.
In the horizontal jumps, Ivan Liewer placed third with his triple jump of 36’ 10” and fifth with his long jump of 16’ 4.5.” James Medina reached 31’ 10” in the triple jump for sixth place, and Cody Hall leaped 15’ 5” in the long jump to take seventh.
Ivan Hinojos improved his shot put to 35’ 6” and took third in that event. His discus toss of 104’ was enough for fourth place. Lowry, trying the discus for the first time, reached 78’ 6” and seventh place.
Horning earned fifth place in the 3,200 meter by finishing in 14:37.
The 4 x 400 meter relay team of Garrison, Tarango, Hall and Lazaro won with a time of 4:06. Garrison, Horning, Liewer and Desmond Sandoval combined for the 4 x 800 meter relay and took second in 12:59. The 4 x 100 meter relay team of Lowry, Medina, Harris and Hall placed second in 50.58, and Lowry, Tarango, Lazaro and Hall were third in the 4 x 200 meter relay with a time of 1:41.
Lake County’s coaches were awarded Coach of the Year honors for both the men’s and women’s teams. This all-star staff consists of Jamie Peters, who coaches sprints and has all of the fun and creative ideas; Pat Cade, who coaches distance and high jump and runs time trial miles during meet lunch breaks; Brandon Leverett, a Lake County alumni who works with mid-distance runners and relays; Ashley Leitner, who single-handedly put together the team’s successful pole vault program; John Baker, another Lake County alumni who still holds the school record for the shot put; and Amy Peters, who handles hurdles, jumps and all of the administrative duties.
