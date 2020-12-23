The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be allowed once again to prosecute Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent’s perjury and misconduct case after the Colorado Supreme Court overturned a ruling made earlier this year that removed the DA’s office from the case.
In June, Lake County District Court granted Kent’s attorney’s motion to remove Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown from his role as prosecutor in Kent’s ongoing 2019 case.
In an opinion filed by the Colorado Supreme Court Dec. 7, the court found that the Lake County District Court had misapplied the law in its decision to remove Brown from the case.
In its majority opinion, the Supreme Court ruled that the circumstances under which Brown had been removed from the case did not met the standards for barring a district attorney from prosecuting a case — a measure reserved for “extreme” circumstances, according to the court’s opinion.
Under the Colorado Revised Statues, the only conditions that allow for a DA to be removed from a case are if the DA requests removal, has a personal or financial stake in the case or if special circumstances exist that may prevent someone from getting a fair trial.
According to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Lake County District Court’s removal of Brown was done on the grounds of “special circumstances” that would have prevented Kent from getting a fair trial.
While the Colorado Supreme Court did not make a ruling on what constitutes “special circumstances,” it did not find Kent’s case met the standards required to dismiss Brown from the prosecution.
Lake County District Court did not cite any one event as a reason for removing Brown from the case, but instead considered the sum of multiple incidents in its decision.
In its earlier ruling, the Lake County District Court took issue with Jason Boston, an investigator for the Fifth Judicial DA’s Office, testifying in Kent’s case, and also raised concerns about the district attorney violating rules of discovery by not giving Kent’s legal defense copies of testimony after being subpoenaed to provide them.
The ruling also found Brown’s complaint about Kent to the Department of Regulatory Agencies to be an issue, and mentioned several other points of contention that led to its decision to remove Brown from the case.
The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that none of the circumstances alone warranted Brown’s removal, and found that even cumulatively they did not justify removing the DA from the case.
According to the majority opinion of the Colorado Supreme Court, only one case in recent history has been found to meet the standards required to disqualify a DA from prosecuting a case.
Three Supreme Court justices issued a dissenting opinion, in which they agreed with the decision to remove the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office from the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.