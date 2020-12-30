Colorado Mountain College Leadville has hired Kathleen Law as the campus’ new assistant dean of instruction.
In her role, Law will hire, support, supervise and evaluate faculty members. She will also work on strategic programming and course scheduling to maximize enrollment and achieve optimal degree outcomes.
“I’m excited to be part of CMC’s commitment to providing inclusive, accessible, excellent education,” Law said.
Law received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Wesleyan University, and a master’s degree in education from Harvard University. She brings 13 years of experience as an educator, teaching English, literature and outdoor education.
Most recently, Law was an English faculty member at Colorado Academy in Lakewood and spearheaded the school’s writing center.
Complementing her work as an outdoor educator, Law has her Wilderness First Responder certification, and has completed AIARE 1 and 2 avalanche training.
Law moved to Leadville with her husband, Morgan, and two sons, Huckleberry and Axel.
