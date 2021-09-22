More than half of Colorado residents live in the wildland-urban interface, areas in or near grasslands, foothills or mountains where human development meets wild vegetative fuels. This data point, collected by the Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS), means that over half of Colorado residents’ lives and property are at risk to wildfire.
According to CSFS’ Wildfire Risk Viewer web-mapping application, much of Lake County sits within the wildland urban interface (WUI). The viewer marks PanArk Estates, Beaver Lakes Estates and Mount Massive Lakes at a low, low-moderate or moderate burn probability, while Mountain View Village is identified at a very low or low burn probability.
Individuals who live within Colorado’s WUI hold a personal responsibility to prepare private property for the omnipresent threat of wildfire. Individuals can do so by reducing the ignitability of structures and by preparing and maintaining defensible space around buildings.
Taking the time to address ignition risks on private property can improve the odds that structures will survive wildfire. And it is often the dealbreaker that determines whether wildland firefighters are able to attempt to defend a structure or home.
Individual responsibility
Structures in the WUI can ignite due to embers from a wildfire, from direct contact with flames or from radiant heat from a wildland blaze. Embers are the most common ignition source for homes in the WUI because of their ability to travel airborne into small spaces.
Structural ignitability is a key determinant in a property’s ability to survive wildfire. And though it is ideal to address a structure’s ignitability in a building’s design phase, various steps can be taken to “home harden,” or reduce wildfire’s risk to preexisting structures.
One such step is integrating fire resistant materials into a building such as metal roofs, tempered glass windows and brick or stucco exterior walls. Installing metal mesh screens on vents and windows helps minimize the number of entry points for embers, and creating at least six inches of vertical clearance between the ground and a structure’s siding helps reduce ignitability. Removing vegetative debris, such as leaves and needles, from gutters, roofs and decks is also essential.
Some homeowners install sprinkler systems on properties to reduce risk. For example, Alan Elias, the developer of the proposed AngelView Subdivision near Twin Lakes, plans to require sprinklers on every residential property within the subdivision.
Another determinant in a property’s ability to survive wildfire is the quality of defensible space — the area around a structure modified to reduce fire hazard. Defensible space generally includes three management zones.
Zone 1, zero to five feet from a structure, is designed to prevent flames from coming into direct contact with a home. This includes the removal of flammable vegetation from the area including pine needles and leaves, overhanging tree branches and firewood.
Zone 2, five to 30 feet from a structure, is designed to reduce wildfire’s intensity as it nears a home. Preparation for Zone 2 includes the minimization of fuel sources by mowing grasses, removing piles of slash, as well as dead trees and shrubs, and thinning trees to create at least 10 feet of space between crowns.
Zone 3, 30 to 100 feet from a structure, is focused on improving the health of surrounding forests, often in collaboration with neighboring property owners. This includes maintaining adequate growing room between trees, removing large slash piles and creating fire openings and small meadows.
Defensible space is a concept part-time Twin Lakes resident Chris Huckabee is well acquainted with.
In 2011, Huckabee watched a wildfire burn along the banks of Possum Kingdom Lake in Texas, the site of his family’s vacation home. Though Huckabee’s residence did not burn, thanks to a his efforts to create defensible space around the structure, including the installation of a pump that drafted water directly from the lake, more than 100 nearby homes went up in the blaze.
“It was definitely an eye opener,” Huckabee told the Herald. “You have to be realistic and know you’re at risk.”
Huckabee and his family brought this lived experience to Lake County after purchasing a cabin in Twin Lakes. A large ring of dirt and gravel currently surrounds the Huckabees’ quaint cabin with a few aspen trees lining the house.
This summer, Huckabee commissioned Bristlecone Tree Care of Buena Vista to thin the dense forest located just outside the property’s defensible ring. Bristlecone employees spent two days cutting down dead trees, some of which were processed into firewood for the family.
After calling various insurance agents in the Arkansas Valley, none of whom would underwrite the Twin Lakes cabin because of its location in the WUI, Huckabee found a large national insurer to sign off on a policy. Though the insurance company asked Huckabee to complete the aforementioned prevention work, he said he would’ve done it anyway.
“It can’t hurt,” Huckabee noted.
Firefighter responsibility
The quality of risk reduction work found on private property at the time of a wildfire determines whether or not firefighters are able to stay and protect a structure.
This topic is addressed in the National Wildfire Coordination Group’s (NWCG) Incident Response Pocket Guide that most wildland firefighters carry. The guide separates buildings into four categories of defensible and non-defensible structures, each with a different set of response tactics.
Standalone defensible structures include buildings that firefighters will not be directly assigned to as they are not likely to ignite. Prep and hold defensible structures are buildings firefighters will protect on-site during fire front contact. Both types of structures include safety zones, such as a high quality defensible ring around a building, to help safeguard firefighters’ lives.
Prep and leave non-defensible structures are buildings that firefighters are not able to commit to protecting during fire contact. If time allows, firefighters can perform rapid mitigation measures on such a building before a wildfire closes in. Firefighters are similarly not able to commit to protecting drive-by non-defensible structures. Though firefighters might check to ensure that people are not present in such structures, first responders are not able to perform mitigation measures on these buildings because of high risk variables. Neither of these non-defensible structures offer a safety zone for firefighters.
“Remember preincident preparation is the responsibility of the homeowner,” the NWCG pocket guide emphasizes to firefighters in italics.
Government responsibility
There are currently no statewide laws in Colorado requiring property owners to build or landscape with fire-smart methods.
California, on the other hand, maintains a statewide wildfire-related building code. The code, which was passed in 2008, mandates the use of fire-resistant building materials and defensible space landscaping in fire-prone regions of the state.
“There is no buzz that I know of at the state level about something like that,” Lake County Building and Land Use Director Paul Clarkson said of the potential for a wildfire-related building code in Colorado. “But we have more of a local control attitude here.”
In 2013, former Governor John Hickenlooper formed the Task Force on Wildfire Insurance and Forest Health to look into wildfire-related building codes. The task force recommended the state create a model ordinance for homes built in the WUI that local governments could personalize for their own communities. The effort never made it through the capitol building.
Though Clarkson said few conversations are taking place locally about implementing a wildfire-related building code at the moment, he expects something of that nature to be proposed in future years as development continues to grow in wildfire-prone lands.
“We know this topic has been ignored in Lake County for 50 years,” Clarkson said. “Our job is to make sure new development proposals are addressing wildfire in an adequate way.”
A communal responsibility
The protection of private property from wildfire is a communal effort, one that includes responsible actions on behalf of individual property owners, emergency responders, land use planners and neighborhoods as a whole.
For example, the Friends of Twin Lakes organizes an annual wood chipper day in conjunction with the Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative each fall. The event allows Twin Lakes residents to clear and chip downed trees and vegetation from their properties at a reduced price.
Mt. View Village, which is largely surrounded by National Forest, is also beginning to work on wildfire preparedness. According to the manufactured home park’s property manager, Mike Nachtigal, Mt. View utilized state grant money this summer to contract with Bristlecone Tree Care. The company removed trees from high risk areas of the property.
“If your neighbors all work on preparedness you have a fighting chance,” Huckabee said of wildfire’s threat.
In the next installment of “Our Forests” to be published on Oct. 7, the Herald’s reporter, Patrick Bilow, will investigate wildfire’s risk to tourism and recreation in Lake County.
