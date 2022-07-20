The Golden Burro Cafe & Lounge received a $40,000 historic preservation grant this month to improve and preserve its exterior. The plant-based eatery is one of 25 restaurants across the country to receive the honor.
The grant, made possible by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, benefitted independent small restaurants that have been in business for at least 25 years and operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods.
The Golden Burro first opened in 1938 and has stood the test of time. Owners Marcee and Dan Lundeen bought the restaurant last year and have been restoring the building back to how it looked in 1958 – the restaurant’s designated “period of significance” when it underwent its last major renovation.
“It’s really the only remaining example of mid-century commercial design in Leadville,” said Dan Lundeen of the restaurant’s exterior.
The Lundeens applied for the historic preservation grant back in April and said they’re really fortunate to be selected. The money will help them continue the restoration projects they started last year but haven’t finished.
“We’re trying to restore it to its original glory,” said Marcee Lundeen.
One of this year’s tasks will be repairing the blue glass vitrolite tiles at the front of the building that are broken or missing. Crews can only replace the tiles when the temperature outside is above around 50 degrees Fahrenheit, so the clock is ticking for this year.
The Lundeens will also install an awning over the bar door, restoring the area to its 1958 appearance. The Golden Burro had a canopy instead of an awning out front when the Lundeens bought it last year, which wasn’t historically accurate.
The neon sign will also revert back to its historic lettering, and the green cocktail light will be repaired to take care of any corroded wires.
The Lundeens hope to finish all the work by September and look forward to preserving the restaurant’s legacy while also building the future of the Golden Burro.
