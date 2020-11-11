The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burning sedan along Colo. 91 early on Nov. 4 to find unidentified human remains inside the vehicle.
When Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene near mile marker 8.5, just south of Climax, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
According to a press release from LCSO, the vehicle, a white sedan, may be linked to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Glendale earlier this month.
The remains of the unknown person were autopsied on Nov. 6 with assistance from the Summit County Coroner.
The results of the autopsy were inconclusive, and the remains are still unidentified, Sheriff Amy Reyes said.
LCSO has received a search warrant for the car in an effort to determine who the vehicle belongs to.
After their initial response, LCSO called for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to respond. The District Attorney’s Office is also aiding in the ongoing investigation.
