The Rob Magazzu Memorial Cooper Cup took place on Sunday under bluebird skies at Ski Cooper. Spring temperatures welcomed 103 racers, participants who ranged in age from four years old to over 70 years old.
The event, which served as the final race of the season at Ski Cooper, brought racers from across the state to Lake County. Every race participant received a prize donated by the Magazzu family.
Rowynn Slivka took first place overall, and for the women’s division, with a time of 47 seconds. Steven Jones took second place overall, and first place in the men’s division, with a run of 48 seconds.
Racers from Cloud City Mountain Sports, a local nonprofit organization that oversees alpine and Nordic ski opportunities for youth in Lake County, joined ski clubs from around Colorado on the course at Ski Cooper.
Ski Cooper Race Director Richie Moutoux oversaw the season’s different Cooper Cup events alongside a team of professionals and volunteers, making ski racing experiences possible for the youth and adults of Lake County.
