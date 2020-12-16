Get Outdoors Leadville! was awarded $1.5 million to continue providing youth with outdoor programs by Great Outdoors Colorado last week.
On Dec. 10, the Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) board committed a total of $15,486,389 to 10 communities across Colorado. The funding is part of GOCO’s Generation Wild program, previously known as the Inspire Initiative, which launched in 2015 to support community-based coalitions in breaking down barriers to the outdoors through new places to play, outdoor programs and activities and employment opportunities in the outdoors.
To date, GOCO has invested $40.4 million in the program, including $25 million in the past five years and $15.4 million in new funding for 10 coalitions. In addition, GOCO has invested a $4 million grant from the Colorado Health Foundation, a $75,000 grant for rural communities from the Boettcher Foundation, and a $50,000 donation from DaVita in the movement.
Supported by Lake County Government, Lake County Public Health Agency and many other funders, Get Outdoor Leadville!’s (GOL!) 20 coalition partners, including Lake County School District, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, provide youth with outdoor programs during the school year, after-school nature clubs and enrichments, summer camps and winter sports opportunities. Students engage in programs related to environmental education and stewardship, place-based academic fieldwork, and outdoor recreation including mountain biking, hiking and fishing.
Close integration with the school district has allowed GOL! to help Lake County bring curriculum-driven, nature-based learning opportunities to Lake County’s 1,100 K-12 students and to offer partnership-driven, out-of-school-time programs year-round.
The new GOCO funding will support the GOL! coalition in continuing to offer its outdoor programs as well as paid internships for high school students and young adults. Internships include summer camp counselor positions, environmental science internships with CMC and assistance with GOL!’s gear lending library, which will open its permanent facility to the community in January 2021.
In the new phase of work, GOL! will use its Generation Wild funding to continue to serve the Lake County community and inspire deeper connections to nature. GOL! said it will improve upon the programs and experiences it has offered over the past four years, continuing to seek community input on its offerings as it works to ensure that nature-based learning and engaging outdoor experiences are a part of daily life for more Lake County youth and families.
