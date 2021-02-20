Shannon and Staci Kent, 45, of Leadville, are each facing a charge of attempted tampering with a deceased human body (a class four felony) after the Silverthorne Police Department found a deceased person in a coffin at 561 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne (the site of the former Kent-Bailey Funeral Home owned by the Kents) earlier this week.
Shannon Kent, the current Lake County coroner, and Staci Kent, his wife and deputy coroner, were arrested in Leadville on Feb. 18 by the Silverthorne Police Department with the assistance of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the aforementioned charge, Shannon Kent was also charged with a violation of his bail bond conditions (a class six felony), stemming from a previous arrest on Dec. 6, 2019, in Lake County on charges of official misconduct and perjury.
As to the Summit County charges levied by the Silverthorne Police Department, authorities believe the deceased body had been decaying in the Blue River Parkway location for several months. The court set the bond for each individual at $10,000, cash or surety. The Kents will next appear in court on March 9.
